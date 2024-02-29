Review: Drinks, apps outshine pizza, pasta at Indaco on Beltline

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant reviews

Credit: Heidi Harris Credit: Heidi Harris

The majority of the menu is unique to Atlanta, and is driven by seasonal, locally raised ingredients, which is why you’ll see frequent dish swaps, including two recent, recommended antipasti additions.

The beet salad was a vibrant red plate of roasted beets and torn radicchio showered in milky white ricotta salata crumbles. It got a burst of brightness from an orange-fennel vinaigrette.

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant openings and closings

Credit: Courtesy of Indaco Credit: Courtesy of Indaco

Even more delicious was creamy, house-made burrata with strips of thinly sliced prosciutto and apple slivers garnished with finely chopped toasted almonds and a drizzle of balsamic and olive oil. Piled on a fluffy bed of evenly dressed peppery arugula, it was suitable as a salad for one, or as a shareable appetizer, which is how my party enjoyed it, paired with a first round of drinks.

The bar caters to wine drinkers, who will find 20 options by the glass and four dozen others by the bottle. All are Italian labels. The servers do an excellent job offering descriptions to steer those who favor the standard chardonnay, sauvignon blanc or pinot noir to an Italian varietal that will match their taste.

Explore Intown Atlanta restaurant news

Credit: ANN PACKWOOD PHOTOGRAPHY Credit: ANN PACKWOOD PHOTOGRAPHY

Cocktail lovers are in for a treat. Bar manager Tyler Reddick has developed a concise, impressively curated menu that proves a mixed drink doesn’t need more than five ingredients to be well-balanced, creative, delicious and pretty.

Among the offerings are an Armani (rye with limoncello, honey, allspice and cinnamon — surprisingly reminiscent of an Old-Fashioned), a Tuscan reflection (infusing Scotch with Earl Grey to keep it on the dry side) and a booze-free cocktail, dubbed beautiful but dangerous (a mix of apple chai, lemon, grenadine and ginger, with a frothy cap and a gorgeous ground-spice garnish).

The consistently high execution of the bar team contrasted with that of the kitchen.

Credit: Courtesy of Indaco Credit: Courtesy of Indaco

On one visit, the spicy soppressata pizza had a gray, grainy crust with the look of whole-wheat flour. It also lacked the airy rim one expects from a Neapolitan pie. But the topping combination did leave a lovely, lingering, sweet-spicy taste.

On a subsequent visit, the roasted squash pizza was the best item, with a golden crust, puffed cornice, soft inside and crisp, crunchy outside. Considering the weight of the three cheeses — fontina, ricotta and mozzarella — along with the squash, charred kale, pickled red onion and pumpkin seeds, the base supported the toppings well.

Credit: ANDREW CEBULKA Credit: ANDREW CEBULKA

Pastas were hit or miss. The agnolotti and scarpinocc both showed good technique in the making of stuffed pasta. But the braised short rib filling on the agnolotti fell far short on flavor, and the seafood satisfaction in the sparsely filled scarpinocc came from bits of crab in the tomato sauce.

Black pepper tagliatelle studded with cubes of cured pork belly and topped with an egg yolk brought thick, al dente ribbons that required a lot of chewing. The same was true for thick tubes of rigatoni tossed in a comforting lamb Bolognese.

Heat also was an issue, not just for pasta, but also for the boneless, sliced duck breast entree served with roasted root vegetables. Neither dish was served on a warm plate, causing the food to cool rather quickly.

The restaurant’s floor staff did offer courteous, attentive service and excellent pacing, but the kitchen needs to work on serving better executed pizzas and pastas.

And any restaurant that is charging $36 for a duck breast should serve it on a hot plate.

Credit: ANN PACKWOOD PHOTOGRAPHY Credit: ANN PACKWOOD PHOTOGRAPHY

INDACO

2 out of 4 stars (very good)

Food: upscale Italian, with house-made pastas and wood-fired pizzas

Service: friendly and attentive, without being intrusive

Noise level: low

Recommended dishes: polpette, burrata, beet salad, roasted squash pizza, scapinocc (stuffed pasta with snow crab filling), apple crostata

Vegetarian dishes: focaccia, marinated olives, beet salad, wood-fired carrots, margherita pizza, mushroom pizza, roasted squash pizza, various vegetable side dishes, vegetarian/vegan/gluten-free pasta upon request

Alcohol: full bar with all-Italian wine list and excellent Italian-leaning cocktails

Price range: $$$ (less than $75 per person, excluding drinks)

Hours: grab-and-go lunch counter: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; dinner: 5-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, 5-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays

Parking: valet and complimentary self-parking at 725 Ponce building with validated ticket

MARTA: 1.5 miles from North Avenue station

Reservations: accepted

Outdoor dining: heated, covered patio; open-air patio and boccie court

Takeout: weekday grab-and-go lunch counter; call or walk in for takeout from dinner menu

Address, phone: 725 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta; 404-205-5183

Website: indacorestaurant.com

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s dining critics conduct reviews anonymously. Reservations are not made in their name, nor do they provide restaurants with advance notice about their visits. Our critics always make multiple visits, sample the full range of the menu and pay for all of their meals. AJC dining critics wait at least one month after a new restaurant has opened before visiting.

Explore The ultimate guide to comfort food in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.