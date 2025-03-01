After a spate of restaurant closures in January, especially in Atlanta’s West Midtown neighborhood, fewer restaurants closed around the metro area in February. An Alpharetta diner and a transient pop-up promised to return, while local breweries took a two-for-one hit.
BB’s Bagels. The Alpharetta diner and bagel shop has closed indefinitely after a fire early February. The restaurant’s owners, Anna and Eddie Siino, started a GoFundMe page that had raised nearly $70,000 by the month’s end. On Feb. 20, the Siinos shared an update that the funds raised so far had helped them pay employees and find a temporary location to start selling bagels again.
Blue Tarp and High Card Brewing. Two Tucker breweries that operated out of the same storefront closed Feb. 23. Down Home Brewing also brewed in the same space, but it’s not clear if it will be affected by the closure. The economic climate has been difficult for small breweries in recent years, with at least 10 local outfits shuttering last year. But better news for breweries could be on the horizon: Earlier this month, a state senate bill was proposed for Georgia’s 2025 legislative session that would allow small brewers to sell their own products.
Cowboys and Caviar. The Dunwoody restaurant that frequently featured live country music abruptly closed earlier this month with no announcement. On the restaurant’s most recent social media post on Feb. 15, a musical act scheduled to play there said their event that night had been canceled.
Long Snake. The transient food and wine residency that most recently popped up on Sundays and Mondays at Banshee in East Atlanta will not return in March, the business announced on social media. Chef Joshua Fryer said the Long Snake concept would return in some new form that he promised would be “more collaborative, and even more community driven.”
Slutty Vegan - Spelman. The location of the popular vegan chain has reportedly closed its location at Spelman College. Representatives for Slutty Vegan and Spelman have not responded to requests for more information from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
