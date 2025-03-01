A sophisticated wine bar with James Beard credentials, a stylish new Japanese restaurant from Alex Kinjo and new locations of local chains were among the restaurants to open in the metro area in February.
Bar Avize. Located in Avize Modern Alpine Kitchen, the casual cocktail bar will serve tiki-inspired drinks.
956 Brady Ave., Atlanta. 404-879-1713, avizeatlanta.com
Cooper’s Hawk Winery. The Illinois-based restaurant, winery and retail shop opened a location in Alpharetta, one of more than 60 across the country.
7750 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta. 678-261-7450, chwinery.com
For Five Coffee Roasters. The New York chain of coffee shops opened its largest store on West Peachtree Street in Midtown.
1105 West Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. forfivecoffee.com
Lux Cafe. The nightlife concept took over the former Revery VR Bar space and will offer hookah, cocktails and music.
728 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta. 404-661-2389, instagram.com/luxxcafeatl
Madeira Park. The new Poncey-Highland wine bar is the first project from chef Steven Satterfield and business partner Neal McCarthy since they opened Miller Union in 2009. Sommelier Tim Willard of DIVE Bar has also partnered with them, and the restaurant offers a curated wine list and a full-service experience.
640 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-228-2058, madeiraparkatl.com
Pecan Jacks Ice Cream & Candy. A new ice cream shop from Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, has opened in West Midtown.
800 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. 404-941-9632, pecanjacks.com
Roots Kajun Kitchen. This vegan and vegetarian soul food restaurant opened in Stone Mountain.
4821 Rockbridge Road SW, Stone Mountain. 404-748-1124, instagram.com/rootskajunkitchen
Rosa Highland. Mexican restaurant Rosa opened in late February in the former DBA Barbecue space in the Virginia-Highland neighborhood.
1190 North Highland Ave., Atlanta. rosahighland.com
Rreal Tacos. The local taco chain continues to expand with a newly opened location in downtown Decatur.
312 Church St., Decatur. 404-855-5024, rrealtacos.com
Credit: Courtesy of Savage Pizza
Credit: Courtesy of Savage Pizza
Savage Pizza. The Little Five Points pizza joint, under new ownership since 2020, has opened a new location in Gwinnett County.
7 Jones St. NW, Norcross. 470-550-1129, savagepizza.com
Seafood Social East. A new seafood restaurant catering to a wide range of palates, according to its chef, opened at the end of the month in Decatur.
4943 Snapfinger Woods Drive, Decatur. 678-404-5267, instagram.com/seafoodsocialeast
Small’s Sliders. The nationwide slider chain has opened a location in Stockbridge.
1660 Hudson Bridge Road, Stockbridge. 470-536-1064, smallssliders.com
Smyrna Coffee. A new locally owned coffee shop opened this month in — you guessed it — Smyrna.
2264 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. 678-293-5022, smyrnacoffee.com
Credit: Courtesy of Sara Free, Portman Holdings
Credit: Courtesy of Sara Free, Portman Holdings
Yuji Modern Japanese. The latest restaurant from the ever-stylish Alex Kinjo opened along the Eastside Beltline Trail.
667 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-228-2257, instagram.com/yujiatlanta
Other metro Atlanta dining news:
Credit: Aaliyah Man
Credit: John Spink
