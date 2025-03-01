Cooper’s Hawk Winery. The Illinois-based restaurant, winery and retail shop opened a location in Alpharetta, one of more than 60 across the country.

7750 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta. 678-261-7450, chwinery.com

For Five Coffee Roasters. The New York chain of coffee shops opened its largest store on West Peachtree Street in Midtown.

1105 West Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. forfivecoffee.com

Lux Cafe. The nightlife concept took over the former Revery VR Bar space and will offer hookah, cocktails and music.

728 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta. 404-661-2389, instagram.com/luxxcafeatl

Madeira Park. The new Poncey-Highland wine bar is the first project from chef Steven Satterfield and business partner Neal McCarthy since they opened Miller Union in 2009. Sommelier Tim Willard of DIVE Bar has also partnered with them, and the restaurant offers a curated wine list and a full-service experience.

640 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-228-2058, madeiraparkatl.com

Explore These are the metro Atlanta restaurants that closed in February

Pecan Jacks Ice Cream & Candy. A new ice cream shop from Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, has opened in West Midtown.

800 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. 404-941-9632, pecanjacks.com

Roots Kajun Kitchen. This vegan and vegetarian soul food restaurant opened in Stone Mountain.

4821 Rockbridge Road SW, Stone Mountain. 404-748-1124, instagram.com/rootskajunkitchen

Rosa Highland. Mexican restaurant Rosa opened in late February in the former DBA Barbecue space in the Virginia-Highland neighborhood.

1190 North Highland Ave., Atlanta. rosahighland.com

Rreal Tacos. The local taco chain continues to expand with a newly opened location in downtown Decatur.

312 Church St., Decatur. 404-855-5024, rrealtacos.com

Credit: Courtesy of Savage Pizza Credit: Courtesy of Savage Pizza

Savage Pizza. The Little Five Points pizza joint, under new ownership since 2020, has opened a new location in Gwinnett County.

7 Jones St. NW, Norcross. 470-550-1129, savagepizza.com

Seafood Social East. A new seafood restaurant catering to a wide range of palates, according to its chef, opened at the end of the month in Decatur.

4943 Snapfinger Woods Drive, Decatur. 678-404-5267, instagram.com/seafoodsocialeast

Small’s Sliders. The nationwide slider chain has opened a location in Stockbridge.

1660 Hudson Bridge Road, Stockbridge. 470-536-1064, smallssliders.com

Smyrna Coffee. A new locally owned coffee shop opened this month in — you guessed it — Smyrna.

2264 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. 678-293-5022, smyrnacoffee.com

Credit: Courtesy of Sara Free, Portman Holdings Credit: Courtesy of Sara Free, Portman Holdings

Yuji Modern Japanese. The latest restaurant from the ever-stylish Alex Kinjo opened along the Eastside Beltline Trail.

667 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-228-2257, instagram.com/yujiatlanta

Other metro Atlanta dining news:

Chattabrewchee expands with the Hangar in Hapeville

Restaurant residency Boodle Fight to open in Atlanta and other local dining news

Savage Pizza opens in Norcross and more metro Atlanta restaurant news

More metro Atlanta restaurant openings and closings

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.