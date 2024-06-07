Food & Dining

Drink the rainbow with these 10 colorful cocktails at metro Atlanta bars

Desnuda y Famosa is a beautifully balanced Naked and Famous. (Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Desnuda y Famosa is a beautifully balanced Naked and Famous. (Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By Angela Hansberger – For the AJC
15 minutes ago

You can experience a dazzling array of colors and flavors with these summertime cocktails available in metro Atlanta.

Desnuda y famosa at Oaxaca

Bright, sour and smoky, this mix of equal parts Vida mezcal, yellow chartreuse, aperol and lime juice is as refreshing and vivid as a pink summertime sunset.

5255 Peachtree Blvd., Chamblee. 770-450-4805, oaxacaatl.com

The Deer and the Dove shakes up gin, serviceberries, honeysuckle vodka and fresh squeezed lemon in a cocktail that is reminiscent of sultry Southern evenings. (Courtesy of the Deer and the Dove)

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

Something genteel at the Deer and the Dove

With Murrell’s Row Tulsi gin, serviceberries, honeysuckle vodka and fresh squeezed lemon, this cocktail is like summer distilled into a glass.

155 Sycamore St., Decatur. 404-748-4617, deerdove.com

You can take in the tropical houseboat vibes of Floridaman with a cocktail known as freak on the beach. (Courtesy of Floridaman)

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

Freak on the beach at Floridaman

Floridaman’s tropical vibes are contained in this cocktail, with dark rum, peach liqueur, mango Chinola and pineapple.

921 Wylie St., Atlanta. breakerbreakeratl.com

You might feel golden after trying this cocktail at Casa Balam. (Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Angela Hansberger

icon to expand image

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Feeling golden at Casa Balam

This savory mixture of marigold and turmeric-infused mezcal, triple sec, chipotle honey, mandarin and lemon is paired well with the spices of modern Mexican cuisine.

201 W. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. 404-549-8271, casabalamatl.com

Ranger Station offers a cocktail that tastes like a banh mi-flavored daiquiri. (Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Angela Hansberger

icon to expand image

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Live suddenly at Ranger Station

Technique-driven and carefully balanced, this cocktail combines sesame oil fat-washed rhum agricole, lime, cilantro syrup and house pickle juice. It’s like a banh mi-flavored daiquiri.

684 John Wesley Dobbs Ave., Atlanta. 404-458-6838, rangerstationatl.com

A capri blue cocktail at Serena Pastificio is aromatic, herbal and tart. (Courtesy of House Creative)

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

Capri blue at Serena Pastificio

This combination of silver rum, a house-made kiwi-rosemary shrub, citrus fruit liqueur, agave and a hit of absinthe is aromatic, herbal and tart.

1197 Peachtree St., Atlanta. 470-893-8526, serena-pastificio.com

Vesper adds ube syrup to its lavender-colored version of a gin and tonic. (Courtesy of Vesper)

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

Ube breeze at Vesper

Ube syrup not only adds lavender color to this drink, but also provides hints of vanilla and nutty, earthy undertones, in contrast with the botanicals of Aviation American gin and the bitter citrus of tonic.

924 Garrett St., Atlanta. 404-963-6902, vesperatl.com

Butterfly pea flower is what gives Brush Sushi's eastern eclipse cocktail its violet color. (Courtesy of Holly Paige)

Credit: Holly Paige

icon to expand image

Credit: Holly Paige

Eastern eclipse at Brush Sushi

The fruity depths of Chinese baijiu combine with peach tea, lemon, pineapple and shochu in this cocktail. When stirred in, a float of butterfly pea flower mellows out the fruit flavors.

3009 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-500-1888, brushatl.com

This zero-proof cocktail at Battle & Brew is sweet, citrusy and is served with a rainbow sour candy garnish. (Courtesy of Battle & Brew)

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

Rainbow road at Battle & Brew

This sweet, bubbly drink with a zing of citrus doesn’t include anything alcoholic, but it does have a rainbow sour candy strip as a garnish — a drink and dessert all in one.

5920 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs. 678-560-1500, battleandbrew.com

The Porter's mogli is a riff on the classic jungle bird, with the addition of a house-made stout syrup. (Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Angela Hansberger

icon to expand image

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Mogli at the Porter

This riff on a jungle bird is made with dark rum, strawberry Campari, pineapple, lime and house-made stout syrup. It may be brown, but close your eyes and it tastes of tropical colors.

1156 Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-549-7132, theporterbeerbar.com

About the Author

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

