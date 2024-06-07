Drink the rainbow with these 10 colorful cocktails at metro Atlanta bars

5255 Peachtree Blvd., Chamblee. 770-450-4805, oaxacaatl.com

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Something genteel at the Deer and the Dove

With Murrell’s Row Tulsi gin, serviceberries, honeysuckle vodka and fresh squeezed lemon, this cocktail is like summer distilled into a glass.

155 Sycamore St., Decatur. 404-748-4617, deerdove.com

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Freak on the beach at Floridaman

Floridaman’s tropical vibes are contained in this cocktail, with dark rum, peach liqueur, mango Chinola and pineapple.

921 Wylie St., Atlanta. breakerbreakeratl.com

Credit: Angela Hansberger Credit: Angela Hansberger

Feeling golden at Casa Balam

This savory mixture of marigold and turmeric-infused mezcal, triple sec, chipotle honey, mandarin and lemon is paired well with the spices of modern Mexican cuisine.

201 W. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. 404-549-8271, casabalamatl.com

Credit: Angela Hansberger Credit: Angela Hansberger

Live suddenly at Ranger Station

Technique-driven and carefully balanced, this cocktail combines sesame oil fat-washed rhum agricole, lime, cilantro syrup and house pickle juice. It’s like a banh mi-flavored daiquiri.

684 John Wesley Dobbs Ave., Atlanta. 404-458-6838, rangerstationatl.com

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Capri blue at Serena Pastificio

This combination of silver rum, a house-made kiwi-rosemary shrub, citrus fruit liqueur, agave and a hit of absinthe is aromatic, herbal and tart.

1197 Peachtree St., Atlanta. 470-893-8526, serena-pastificio.com

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Ube breeze at Vesper

Ube syrup not only adds lavender color to this drink, but also provides hints of vanilla and nutty, earthy undertones, in contrast with the botanicals of Aviation American gin and the bitter citrus of tonic.

924 Garrett St., Atlanta. 404-963-6902, vesperatl.com

Credit: Holly Paige Credit: Holly Paige

Eastern eclipse at Brush Sushi

The fruity depths of Chinese baijiu combine with peach tea, lemon, pineapple and shochu in this cocktail. When stirred in, a float of butterfly pea flower mellows out the fruit flavors.

3009 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-500-1888, brushatl.com

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Rainbow road at Battle & Brew

This sweet, bubbly drink with a zing of citrus doesn’t include anything alcoholic, but it does have a rainbow sour candy strip as a garnish — a drink and dessert all in one.

5920 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs. 678-560-1500, battleandbrew.com

Credit: Angela Hansberger Credit: Angela Hansberger

Mogli at the Porter

This riff on a jungle bird is made with dark rum, strawberry Campari, pineapple, lime and house-made stout syrup. It may be brown, but close your eyes and it tastes of tropical colors.

1156 Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-549-7132, theporterbeerbar.com

