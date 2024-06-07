Drink the rainbow with these 10 colorful cocktails at metro Atlanta bars

You can experience a dazzling array of colors and flavors with these summertime cocktails available in metro Atlanta.
Desnuda y famosa at Oaxaca
Bright, sour and smoky, this mix of equal parts Vida mezcal, yellow chartreuse, aperol and lime juice is as refreshing and vivid as a pink summertime sunset.
5255 Peachtree Blvd., Chamblee. 770-450-4805, oaxacaatl.com
Something genteel at the Deer and the Dove
With Murrell’s Row Tulsi gin, serviceberries, honeysuckle vodka and fresh squeezed lemon, this cocktail is like summer distilled into a glass.
155 Sycamore St., Decatur. 404-748-4617, deerdove.com
Freak on the beach at Floridaman
Floridaman’s tropical vibes are contained in this cocktail, with dark rum, peach liqueur, mango Chinola and pineapple.
921 Wylie St., Atlanta. breakerbreakeratl.com
Feeling golden at Casa Balam
This savory mixture of marigold and turmeric-infused mezcal, triple sec, chipotle honey, mandarin and lemon is paired well with the spices of modern Mexican cuisine.
201 W. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. 404-549-8271, casabalamatl.com
Live suddenly at Ranger Station
Technique-driven and carefully balanced, this cocktail combines sesame oil fat-washed rhum agricole, lime, cilantro syrup and house pickle juice. It’s like a banh mi-flavored daiquiri.
684 John Wesley Dobbs Ave., Atlanta. 404-458-6838, rangerstationatl.com
Capri blue at Serena Pastificio
This combination of silver rum, a house-made kiwi-rosemary shrub, citrus fruit liqueur, agave and a hit of absinthe is aromatic, herbal and tart.
1197 Peachtree St., Atlanta. 470-893-8526, serena-pastificio.com
Ube breeze at Vesper
Ube syrup not only adds lavender color to this drink, but also provides hints of vanilla and nutty, earthy undertones, in contrast with the botanicals of Aviation American gin and the bitter citrus of tonic.
924 Garrett St., Atlanta. 404-963-6902, vesperatl.com
Eastern eclipse at Brush Sushi
The fruity depths of Chinese baijiu combine with peach tea, lemon, pineapple and shochu in this cocktail. When stirred in, a float of butterfly pea flower mellows out the fruit flavors.
3009 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-500-1888, brushatl.com
Rainbow road at Battle & Brew
This sweet, bubbly drink with a zing of citrus doesn’t include anything alcoholic, but it does have a rainbow sour candy strip as a garnish — a drink and dessert all in one.
5920 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs. 678-560-1500, battleandbrew.com
Mogli at the Porter
This riff on a jungle bird is made with dark rum, strawberry Campari, pineapple, lime and house-made stout syrup. It may be brown, but close your eyes and it tastes of tropical colors.
1156 Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-549-7132, theporterbeerbar.com
