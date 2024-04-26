Food & Dining

Casa Balam opens for Mexican-inspired steaks and cocktails in downtown Decatur

The guacamole at Casa Balam in Decatur is made with herbs like pipicha, epazote, mint, radish, avocados, onions and lime. / Courtesy of Casa Balam

Credit: Courtesy of Casa Balam

Credit: Courtesy of Casa Balam

The guacamole at Casa Balam in Decatur is made with herbs like pipicha, epazote, mint, radish, avocados, onions and lime. / Courtesy of Casa Balam
By
21 minutes ago

The owner of two popular metro Atlanta Mexican restaurants has opened a third concept in downtown Decatur.

Casa Balam, named for a Mayan god, debuted this week at 201 W. Ponce de Leon Ave. in the former Ted’s Montana Grill space. The eatery comes from Luis Damian, who co-owns El Valle in Midtown and Oaxaca in Chamblee, and his partners Jay, Harry and Neil Patel.

The team “wanted to focus on the northern side of Mexico, like Sonora and Monterrey,” said Damian, who, prior to becoming a restaurateur, worked as a chef at Atlanta restaurants including Escorpion.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings and closings
The interior of Casa Balam in Decatur features large wooden light fixtures and big booths. / Courtesy of Casa Balam

Credit: Courtesy of Casa Balam

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Casa Balam

The menu has a long list of small plates and starters including guacamole and queso; empanadas with fillings including birria and chicken; ceviches and crudos; salads; and vegetables like cabbage al pastor, a cabbage wedge marinated in adobo sauce and served with parsnip puree and topped with cotija cheese.

Also among the offerings are eight tacos on tortillas made in-house with corn sourced from Mexico, including braised octopus with pickled onions and escabeche peppers; Guajillo-marinated flounder with roasted pineapple; campechanos with grilled skirt steak, chorizo and carnitas; and arabes with marinated pork.

To feed larger groups, Casa Balam offers family-style meals that include marinated duck confit, chicken or birria served with tortillas and toppings to make your own tacos; roasted branzino; and Chilean sea bass marinated in miso.

But the section of the menu Damian is most excited about offers several cuts of steak sourced from Chicago-based Meats by Linz, including 12-ounce bone-in fillet and a 10-ounce wagyu flat iron. They’re served with a choice of butter infused with Mexican ingredients such as chimichurri; salsa matcha butter with chiles, pumpkin seeds and peanuts; and herb butter with pipicha and epazote.

Each steak is served with a pastelito, a savory pastry made with cactus and queso fresco, wrapped with steamed green onions and topped with an avocado mousse.

“We didn’t just want to give you the steak,” Damian said. “We wanted to give you something extra. Some people are just as excited about the pastelito as the steak.

Though the core menu will largely stay the same throughout the year, specials will change depending on the season and availability of ingredients.

ExploreDeKalb County dining news
The short rib birria at Casa Balam in Decatur is served family style with housemade tortillas and assorted salsas. / Courtesy of Casa Balam

Credit: Courtesy of Casa Balam

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Casa Balam

The dessert menu, developed by Damian’s wife and pastry chef Faye Jonah, includes options like corn tres leches and chocolate Basque cheesecake.

“We developed the menu with a little something for everyone in mind,” Damian said. “If you want to come in for a drink and a small plate, we have that, or a meal with the family, or if you want to take your date out for a beautiful steak and a bottle of wine, there’s that, too.”

The beverage program, developed by Jennifer Smith, who also oversees the programs at Damian’s other restaurants, features 10 cocktails made largely with Mexican spirits. Highlights include the Carrito de Mango, which mixes Pueblo Viejo Blanco tequila, St. George green chile vodka, mango liqueur, basil, lime, jalapeno and agave, while the Bee Word uses Arette Blanco tequila, coconut milk, bee pollen, lime and sugar.

Other drinks include several locally-brewed beers on draft, and an extensive wine list of more than 30 wines by the glass and more than 15 by the bottle. The list also includes a section highlighting “interesting” wines and several Mexican wines.

ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news
The Hot Primavera, on the cocktail list at Casa Balam in Decatur, is made with rum, Pajarote white guava, Velvet Falernum, lime and aromatic bitters. / Courtesy of Casa Balam

Credit: Courtesy of Casa Balam

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Casa Balam

The restaurant’s design “mimics a modern hacienda,” Damian said, with large handmade wooden light fixtures, backlit bar, high ceilings and textured colored walls. The dining room seats about 120 guests, with an additional 30 seats on the outdoor patio.

“I’m especially proud of this one,” Damian said of Casa Balam. “I got chills when we opened. It was a big project and it took a lot of effort from all of us.”

Though Casa Balam is only open for dinner, brunch will be added within the month, and lunch will follow in the coming weeks.

Opening hours are 5 p.m.-midnight Sundays-Thursdays and 5 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays-Saturdays, with the kitchen closing at 11 p.m. every night.

Though Damian has stayed busy with Casa Balam, El Valle and Oaxaca, he has two other projects in the works as part of his Mi Casa Tu Casa Hospitality Group.

Casa Balam in Decatur offers more than 15 wines by the bottle, including several wines from Mexico. / Courtesy of Casa Balam

Credit: Courtesy of Casa Balam

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Casa Balam

Within the next month, he plans to open Dixeebe, a speakeasy in the former Tapa Tapa space in the Midtown Promenade development off of Monroe Drive.

Dixeebe, which means “cheers to the past, present and future” in the Zapotec language, will pull in a chef from Peru who studied in Japan to develop the Nikkei and Mexican menu that will highlight sushi, ceviche and tiradito, a Peruvian take on sashimi. Drinks will come from Diego Camarena, who serves as a the bar manager at Oaxaca.

The “cozy and intimate space” will be “super chill and relaxed with dim lights and dark colors,” Damian said. Dixeebe will also host private events and will offer live music on the weekends.

Damian will also open a second location of El Valle later this year in the Parkside on Dresden development in Brookhaven. The smaller space will likely feature a more abbreviated version of El Valle’s Midtown’s menu, and will join forthcoming food and beverage concepts including Confab Kitchen & Bar, Honeysuckle Gelato and Cafe Vendome.

Casa Balam. 201 W. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. 404-549-8271, casabalamatl.com

Scroll down to see the full menu for Casa Balam:

Casa Balam menu

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

Casa Balam menu

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

Casa Balam menu

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

Casa Balam menu

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

ExploreThe ultimate guide to vegan and vegetarian dining in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She worked on the digital news and arts and entertainment teams before joining the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

College protests over war come to metro campuses

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

Georgia becomes focus of maternal health discussion with visit from Biden administration
1h ago

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

‘People die in the attempt:’ Migrant family recounts journey to Atlanta
1h ago

Busy bridge on North Druid Hills Road closing tonight for 3 months
2h ago

Busy bridge on North Druid Hills Road closing tonight for 3 months
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Developer tax breaks continue in Fulton after months of uncertainty
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: WAOK

LISTEN: Getting sweet on Vidalia onion season with special Atlanta dishes
Review: Ela delights in Atlanta with pan-Mediterranean mezze spreads
Nana’s Chicken-n-Waffles to open second location in Sandy Springs
Featured

Rico Wade was the subject of a 2023 AJC hip-hop film. Here’s what he said
What they said: Why Falcons selected Michael Penix, Jr.
1h ago
Your Georgia guide to see (and hear) the Great Southern Brood of cicadas