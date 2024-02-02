Cookie, doughnut shops coming to Atlantic Station and more Atlanta food news

This will be the third metro Atlanta brick-and-mortar location of Munster Cravings, which Veronia Dalzon founded in as a pop-up. The first opened in 2021 in the Chattahoochee Food Works food hall in Atlanta’s Upper Westside area, with a second following in 2022 in Tucker.

Joining Munster Cravings will be the first Georgia location of Florida-based Yonutz, Located next to Regal Cinemas, Yonutz will offer its Smashed Donught and Smashed Shake, combining doughnuts and ice cream with flavors including Reese’s peanut butter, Biscoff cookie butter and yellow Twinkie. Other menu offerings include mini doughnuts, ice cream, gluten-friendly options and mini doughnut decorating kits.

Other food and beverage concepts at Atlantic Station include Illy Coffee, California Pizza Kitchen, HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern, Yard House, Angry Crab Shack, Azotea Cantina, Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ, Toscano Ristorante Italiano and SriThai Kitchen.

Open since 2005, the 138-acre Atlantic Station neighborhood comes from real estate development firm Hines and includes retail, entertainment, restaurants, office space, hotels and housing.

The owners of Underground Atlanta music venue the Masquerade plan to open a new room called Altar which will join its existing Heaven, Hell and Purgatory rooms. Set to open in March, Altar will will have a capacity of 250 and feature a kitchen.

Duluth Venezuelan restaurant Todo Frito has opened a new location 749 South Marietta Parkway SE in Marietta.

More restaurant and brewery news

