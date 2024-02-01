Atlanta-based non-alcoholic beverage company raises seven figures

Sean Goldsmith and Trevor Wolfe first started the company as a blog with product reviews, interviews and booze-free city guides. Now, it imports and sells non-alcoholic wines, spirits, cocktails and more directly to consumers through its website as well as to wholesalers across the country. The Zero Proof also owns non-alcoholic wine brand Saint Viviana and Lapo’s, a line of Italian aperitifs and digestifs.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

The company plans to use its new investment to hire salespeople, expand its nationwide distribution network and increase its base of retail accounts and wholesale portfolio.

“It’s an exciting time for the adult, non-alc category, and this new funding enables us to accelerate our already phenomenal growth by building out our omnichannel distribution and broadening our suite of high-quality, delicious NA beverages,” company CEO Goldsmith said in a statement.

The Zero Proof’s announcement came during Dry January, when some people give up drinking for a month. A Gallup poll from August suggests that a growing number of Americans think that even moderate drinking — one or two drinks a day — is bad for your health.

And Atlanta is also starting to see a growing scene of low- and non-alcoholic bars, stores and pop-ups alongside The Zero Proof, like the Sober Social.

Credit: Courtesy photo Credit: Courtesy photo

This investment is also not the first time that an alcohol brand has invested in a local beverage company. In 2021, Diageo North America, the parent company of brands like Johnnie Walker, Guinness and Smirnoff, announced a 10-year investment to build Pronghorn, an Alpharetta-based company that funds Black-owned spirits brands, mentors them and helps facilitate internships and jobs in the industry for Black candidates.

