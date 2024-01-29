Off Leash, a dog park with a restaurant, to open in Decatur this fall

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant openings and closings

Credit: Courtesy of Vickers Design Group Credit: Courtesy of Vickers Design Group

Additionally, there will be a partially covered outdoor dog park where dogs can run and play while their owners sip on cocktails or coffee, all under the supervision of professional “dogtenders.” This area will only be available for membership holders, said Off Leash co-founder Wendy Newman. Monthly and annual memberships as well as day passes will be offered.

The dog park will require canine guests to be spayed or neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations.

As for the restaurant, diners can expect breakfast, lunch and dinner menus plus a variety of cocktails, coffee, wine and beer. Some breakfast offerings will include breakfast burritos, chicken biscuits, avocado toast and yogurt bowls, while the lunch and dinner menus will have shareable plates, house-made chips and dips, tacos, burgers, chicken sandwiches, flatbreads and bowls.

Explore DeKalb County dining news

Credit: Courtesy of Vickers Design Group Credit: Courtesy of Vickers Design Group

Homemade doggie treats will be available for your four-legged friends, Newman said, some of which will be sourced from Decatur dog bakeries. The team wants to ensure the eatery is inclusive of all canine guests to make them “feel like they’re welcome.”

“Dogs come first, you know, that’s what we’re trying to accomplish in this,” Newman said.

Off Leash isn’t the first dog-centered concept to enter Atlanta; since 2018, Fetch Park, a dog park and bar, has opened locations in Alpharetta, Buckhead, Columbus, Old Fourth Ward and at the Works.

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.