Ingenuity is the only similarity between the innovative square pizzas chef Michael Carter currently slings at Down North Pizza, the Detroit-style pizzeria on Philadelphia’s north side that’s causing a national buzz, and the prison-cell pies he improvised with crushed ramen noodles and Cheez-Its while incarcerated.

In addition to the thick, airy crusts and wildly creative toppings of Carter’s pizzas, Down North has won praise for owner Muhammad Abdul-Hadi’s community-minded mission: to reduce the city’s recidivism rates by hiring only those who have been incarcerated. Abdul-Hadi, a self-described “serial entrepreneur” who grew up in Philadelphia’s inner city, credits his own time in the justice system for making him even more empathetic to those needing a second chance.

Abdul-Hadi and Carter share their stories of transformation among the recipes in “We the Pizza: Slangin’ Pies and Savin’ Lives” (Ten Speed Press, $32.99), written with veteran cookbook author David Joachim.