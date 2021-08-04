ajc logo

"Everyone's Table: Global Recipes for Modern Health" by Gregory Gourdet with JJ Goode (Harper Wave, $37.50)
Cookbook review: Discover a world of feel-good flavor
"Bavel: Modern Recipes Inspired by the Middle East" by Ori Menashe and Genevieve Gergis with Lesley Suter (Ten Speed, $40)
Cookbook review: Complex flavors with Middle Eastern roots
"Mezcal + Tequila Cocktails: Mixed Drinks for the Golden Age of Agave" by Robert Simonson (Ten Speed, $18.99)
Cookbook review: Hold the cheap tequila shots
"Dada Eats Love to Cook It: 100 Plant-Based Recipes for Everyone at Your Table" by Samah Dada (Rodale, $26.99)
Cookbook review: A people-pleasing approach to healthy cooking
"Cook this Book: Techniques That Teach and Recipes to Repeat" by Molly Baz (Potter, $32.50)
Cookbook review: A crash course in creative cooking
"The Big, Fun Kids Baking Book" by the editors of Food Network Magazine (Hearst Home Kids, $19.99)
Cookbook review: Dessert-making as easy as child’s play
"Ciudad de Mexico: Recipes and Stories from the Heart of Mexico City" by Edson Diaz-Fuentes (Hardie Grant, $40)
Cookbook review: A Mexican feast of the senses
"The Family Meal: Home Cooking with Ferran Adria: Tenth Anniversary Edition" (Phaidon, $45)
Cookbook review: Humble meals fit for a world-class chef
"Raised in the Kitchen: Making Memories from Scratch One Recipe at a Time" by Carrian Cheney (Shadow Mountain Publishing, $21.99)
Cookbook review: Cook up family togetherness
“Tables and Spreads: A Go-To Guide for Beautiful Snacks, Intimate Gatherings, and Inviting Feasts” by Shelly Westerhausen Worcel with Wyatt Worcel (Chronicle, $27.95)
Cookbook review: A DIY tablescape for every occasion
