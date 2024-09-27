Cocktail den May Peel opens in Midtown and more Atlanta restaurant and drink news

May Peel’s space features a curved bar, banquettes and tables. Hours are 5 p.m.-midnight Tuesdays-Wednesdays and 5 p.m.-1 a.m. Thursdays-Saturdays.

*****

Thompson Atlanta – Buckhead hotel at 415 East Paces Ferry Rd NE in Atlanta has made some changes to its onsite dining and event venue experiences, Tesserae and Dirty Rascal.

Tesserae, the hotel’s indoor-outdoor rooftop, is now offering breakfast from 7-11 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; dinner from 5-9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 5-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and weekend brunch service from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays.

The restaurant’s breakfast and brunch menu includes dishes like bananas bread Elvis toast; French toast bread pudding; and hot honey shrimp and grits Benedict. Lunch offerings include burrata and peach salad; lobster club sandwich; Tesserae wedge salad; and coffee-rubbed hanger steak frites. Highlights of the dinner menu include fresh oysters; filet mignon tartare; spiced fried chicken; and Maine lobster mac & cheese.

Tessare also features a full bar.

Dirty Rascal, the restaurant that chef Todd Ginsberg helped to open in late 2021, has closed, with the space now serving as an event venue catering to meetings and private and special events, accommodating up to 100 guests.

*****

Slim & Husky has closed its first Atlanta location on Howell Mill Road to focus on its eateries in Adair Park and on the Morehouse College campus, WSB-TV reports. The restaurant opened in 2019 with a menu of hip-hop themed pizzas.

*****

Ken Katz and Jeannette Flores-Katz will relocate their pupuseria and Salvadoran restaurant, La Bodega, from the Met in Adair Park to a space on Sylvan Road in Sylvan Hills, Rough Draft Atlanta reports. The counter-service eatery will also serve as a neighborhood market, selling fresh produce and other items.

*****

Miami-based restaurant and market Necessary Purveyor will open its first Atlanta location at 639 Glen Iris Drive NE near Ponce City Market, What Now Atlanta reports.

The restaurant will serve breakfast and lunch, offer take-out and have a raw bar and full bar.

