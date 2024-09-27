Cabaret supper club Damsel closes at the Works in Atlanta after six months

He did not cite a specific reason for the closure but said, “timing is everything.”

Damsel opened at 1295 Chattahoochee Ave. NW in the Works development in late March. It featured a tasting menu, cocktails, a rooftop bar and a cabaret show that ran throughout the evening. The 10,000-square-foot space was decked out in Roaring ‘20s-inspired decor, and the cabaret’s female dance troupe and lead singer, Loren Rosko, performed on the center stage every 15 minutes.

Between each performance, guests could select dishes from the à la carte menu to create their own four-course dinner with such offerings as lobster cones, tuna spring rolls, beet and goat cheese Neapolitans, wagyu nigiri and tenderloin sliders. The cabaret also offered a lobster and steak bar upstairs, weekend brunch and themed events.

Green, who also owns the Select in Sandy Springs, said in a statement that he wanted to create an “immersive dining experience” in Atlanta’s “first Cabaret Supper Club.” Sallid, who created the Broadway musical “Smokey Joe’s Café,” spearheaded the show portion of Damsel.

Green declined to comment beyond the post he shared on Damsel’s website.

