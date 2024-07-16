Check out the menu for Bene Korean Steakhouse, now open at Uptown Atlanta

Food & Dining

Bene Korean Steakhouse in the Uptown Atlanta development offers a variety of proteins and side dishes.

Credit: Courtesy of Bene Korean Steakhouse

Credit: Courtesy of Bene Korean Steakhouse

Bene Korean Steakhouse in the Uptown Atlanta development offers a variety of proteins and side dishes.
A restauranteur and a longtime metro Atlanta chef have teamed up to open a Korean barbecue restaurant in the new Uptown Atlanta development.

Located at 555 Main St., Bene Korean Steakhouse comes from Lisa Kim, who previously owned Miss Goji in Doraville, and Inwoo Jung, who previously worked as the chef at Miss Gogi as well as 9292 Korean BBQ and Yuki Izakaya, both in Duluth.

Bene “is a little more upscale,” than their previous ventures, Kim said, citing options like filet mignon, wagyu beef and a chef’s tasting menu.

In addition to pork and beef, barbecue options include seafood, chicken and vegetables. Guests can cook their food on a grill in the middle of their tables, or ask the chef to prepare the food in the kitchen.

At lunch, Bene will offer boxes, similar to Japanese bento boxes, with various sides and a meat dish.

Inwoo Jung is the chef-owner of Bene Korean Steakhouse in the Uptown Atlanta development.

Credit: Courtesy of Bene Korean Steakhouse

Once the restaurant gets its liquor license, guests can expect a full bar with craft cocktails that lean on Asian ingredients including yuzu and lychee; a selection of flavored soju, a clear sprit distilled from grain; Korean beers; and sparkling rice wine.

The 5,000-square-foot space, with a fireplace up front and a green and gold color palate, seats about 120 guests and features 21 grills in the main dining room, a bar, and a private room for about 20 guests. A patio is expected to open in the coming weeks.

Bene’s opening hours are 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays.

Bene Korean Steakhouse in the Uptown Atlanta development offers a variety of proteins for Korean barbecue, as well as several side dishes.

Credit: Courtesy of Bene Korean Steakhouse

Bene Korean Steakhouse joins several other food and beverage concepts in the Uptown Atlanta development, including the newly-opened taqueria El Gordo; J’ouvert Caribbean Kitchen, a Caribbean street food and brunch restaurant; and Uptown Test Kitchen, which is managed by Chow A La Carte. Set to open in the coming weeks are bakery White Windmill and Latin coastal restaurant Madre Selva. Uptown Atlanta tenant 26 Thai Kitchen & Bar, which has been open in the development formerly known as Lindbergh City Center since 2016, has renewed its lease.

Bene Korean Steakhouse in the Uptown Atlanta development offers a variety of proteins for Korean barbecue, as well as several side dishes.

Credit: Courtesy of Bene Korean Steakhouse

The 47-acre Uptown Atlanta, previously known as Lindbergh City Center, is currently undergoing redevelopment by Rubenstein Partners, along with design firm ASD|SKY and Gensler.

Eventually, Uptown will have nearly 1 million square feet of office space and 120,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, along with community gathering spaces. The project will be accessible to pedestrian trails including the Beltline and the South Fork Trail.

555 Main St., Atlanta. 770-800-7323, benekoreansteak.com

Scroll down to see the full menu for Bene Korean Steakhouse:

Bene Korean Steakhouse dinner menu

Credit: Handout

Bene Korean Steakhouse dinner menu

Credit: Handout

