Body of 20-year-old swimmer recovered from Chattahoochee River
Details released on Bene Korean Steakhouse, joining lineup at Uptown Atlanta

The combo for two at Miss Gogi Korean BBQ includes marinated galbi, seasoned prime steak, beef brisket, pork belly and chicken bulgogi. CONTRIBUTED BY HENRI HOLLIS

Combined ShapeCaption
Restaurant News
By Noah Sheidlower
47 minutes ago

More details have been released on a previously announced Korean steakhouse at the Uptown Atlanta development, previously known as Lindbergh City Center.

Bene Korean Steakhouse will open in spring 2023 in a 4,500-square-foot space in the mixed-use redevelopment at 2450 Piedmont Rd. NE.

It is the fourth metro Atlanta restaurant from the team behind Miss Gogi Korean Barbecue, which has locations in Doraville and McDonough and Yuki Izakaya in Duluth. The restaurant will offer an “elevated dining experience in a fun atmosphere,” according to a press release.

ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news

The eatery will feature appetizers such as kimchi and seafood pancakes, Korean fried chicken wings, fried dumplings and bulgogi cheese fries.

Premium meats on the menu include Wagyu, filet mignon, New York strip, and pork tomahawk, along with other proteins like spicy prawns and scallops prepared using traditional Korean recipes. The full bar will offer a variety of Korean spirits.

The restaurant will also have a patio, an indoor-outdoor bar and a dry-aging room.

ExploreRestaurants coming soon to metro Atlanta

Also announced for Uptown Atlanta is El Gordo, a concept from the same owners as Birria El Gordo in Marietta. The Mexican spot will open this fall across the street from 26 Thai Kitchen and Bar — which is revamping its patio — and the Lindbergh MARTA station. It will feature street tacos filled with carnitas, birria or Mexico City-style al pastor.

The restaurants are part of the redevelopment by Rubenstein Partners of the Lindbergh City Center, known as Atlanta’s first transit-oriented development. Uptown Atlanta will feature 120,000 square feet of retail and restaurant options, 1 million square feet of renovated offices, and an artist’s hub. The development will be accessible via the Atlanta Beltline, Path400 and South Fork trails.

ExploreThe ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

About the Author

Follow Noah Sheidlower on twitter

Noah Sheidlower is an intern on the Living, Food and Dining team. He has written about food, culture, and business for CNN, NBC News, the New York Post, and the Columbia Daily Spectator, where he was Arts & Entertainment Editor. He also has one of the largest takeout menu collections in the world and loves all things classical music.

