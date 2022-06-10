Details released on Bene Korean Steakhouse, joining lineup at Uptown Atlanta

The restaurant will also have a patio, an indoor-outdoor bar and a dry-aging room.

Also announced for Uptown Atlanta is El Gordo, a concept from the same owners as Birria El Gordo in Marietta. The Mexican spot will open this fall across the street from 26 Thai Kitchen and Bar — which is revamping its patio — and the Lindbergh MARTA station. It will feature street tacos filled with carnitas, birria or Mexico City-style al pastor.

The restaurants are part of the redevelopment by Rubenstein Partners of the Lindbergh City Center, known as Atlanta’s first transit-oriented development. Uptown Atlanta will feature 120,000 square feet of retail and restaurant options, 1 million square feet of renovated offices, and an artist’s hub. The development will be accessible via the Atlanta Beltline, Path400 and South Fork trails.

