Ceviche is a longstanding tradition in Latin America, especially coastal areas, so ordering it at Casa Balam, which blends traditional and modern Mexican cuisine, seemed a natural choice. But, in addition to showcasing the fish, the dish also provided a show.

The ceviche arrived under a cloche and then was unveiled dramatically, releasing a cloud of apple wood smoke into the restaurant. The mild flounder was perfect for layering bolder flavors. Soaked in citrus juices until firm and opaque, it had a silky texture and rich moisture. In addition, the smoke enhanced the fish’s natural flavors.