Tacos & Tequilas opens in Lawrenceville and more restaurant news from the week

The beverage selection includes margaritas, a wide variety of tequilas and a non-alcoholic drink section with options like hibiscus watermelon paloma.

The new location features indoor and patio seating, fire pits, lawn games, multiple private dining rooms and televisions throughout the space.

Design elements include “a color palette of numerous shades of green,” according to a press release, with “splashes of colors that occur commonly in nature such as oranges, pinks, and earthy tones. Guests will see a custom plant “screen” dividing the bar from the dining area that provides a place for the live plants to naturally fall into place within the architecture of the space.”

Other parts of the design include exposed, wood structural components, wood millwork, ceramic tile, and terracotta breezeblocks, as well as a 20-foot, accordion glass window that connects the bar with the outdoor patio.

The restaurant comes from Diego Velasquez, who also owns Azotea Cantina at Atlantic Station and Bonnza Catering. All three concepts are part of Velasquez’s La Bonanza Hospitality Group.

Opening hours for Tacos & Tequilas are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays-Wednesdays; 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Thursdays; and 11 a.m.-midnight Fridays-Saturdays.

*****

Longtime Atlanta restaurant 10 Degrees South has officially closed after more than 25 years in business.

The South African eatery, which opened in 1998 at 4183 Roswell Road NE, was part of the True Story Brands restaurant group owned by Justin Anthony. The group also includes Cape Restaurant and Beach Bar in Alpharetta and Yebo Beach Haus in Buckhead. Biltong Bar closed locations at Ponce City Market and Buckhead over the past two years.

Steven Josovitz of the Schumacher Group, who brokered the sale of the restaurant, said the name of the new owner would be released in the coming days.

*****

Cupcake shop Cupcakin’ is slated to open Jan. 13 in the Colony Square development in Midtown.

The bakeshop comes from Lila Owens, who started a home-based cupcake catering business in 2007, and opened the first Cupcakin’ in Berkeley, California in 2014. She added two more California locations, before deciding to expand to Atlanta.

The menu will include classic and seasonal flavors, with options like red velvet and vanilla salted caramel, along with seasonal weekly flavors like chocolate toffee offered Sundays and Thursdays and caramel mocha sold on Mondays and Fridays. Gluten-free and vegan cupcakes will be available with 72 hours advance notice.

Cupcakin’ will join several other food and beverage concepts at Colony Square, located at 14th and Peachtree streets, including the Politan Row food hall, Sukoshi, 5 Church and Holeman & Finch.

*****

Cinco Mexican Cantina has reportedly closed at Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The restaurant, which opened its Perimeter location in 2018, also has locations on Akers Mill Road in Atlanta and in Cumming.

*****

The Cozy Cork wine shop is set to open in the coming months at 2132 Britt Street in Grayson, What Now Atlanta reports.

