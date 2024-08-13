Mole, Oaxaca’s national dish, is more than sustenance; it’s a celebration, a technique, heritage. Its magic lies in the building of flavor from a copious list of ingredients.
I found mole magic at Patria Cocina in Grant Park. Delivered as a shareable dish on three crisp, house-made tostadas, Patria’s mole can be an appetizer or an entree.
The sauce — mixed with tender chicken — was topped with pickled red onion, cotija cheese and sliced avocado. Dark as night and with a swirl of aromas, the mole engaged all my senses. It tasted of decades of recipes handed down. I could envision the grinding of rehydrated chiles to add thickness, bitterness and fruity notes; the toasting of nuts and seeds; and the hours of stirring. The sauce was velvety, weighty and toed the line between sweet and savory, with a slow heat that built.
A small amount of chocolate — a pre-Columbian touchstone — never dominated this soulful sauce, in which the whole was greater than the sum of its parts.
Patria Cocina. 1039 Grant St., Atlanta. 404-622-3501, patriacocinaatl.com
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author