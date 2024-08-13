Restaurant News

Soulful sauce provides magic in Grant Park

Dish of the Week: Tostadas de mole negro at Patria Cocina
Delivered on three crisp, house-made tostadas, Patria Cocina’s tostadas de mole negro can be an appetizer or an entree. (Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Delivered on three crisp, house-made tostadas, Patria Cocina’s tostadas de mole negro can be an appetizer or an entree. (Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By Angela Hansberger – For the AJC
39 minutes ago

Mole, Oaxaca’s national dish, is more than sustenance; it’s a celebration, a technique, heritage. Its magic lies in the building of flavor from a copious list of ingredients.

I found mole magic at Patria Cocina in Grant Park. Delivered as a shareable dish on three crisp, house-made tostadas, Patria’s mole can be an appetizer or an entree.

The sauce — mixed with tender chicken — was topped with pickled red onion, cotija cheese and sliced avocado. Dark as night and with a swirl of aromas, the mole engaged all my senses. It tasted of decades of recipes handed down. I could envision the grinding of rehydrated chiles to add thickness, bitterness and fruity notes; the toasting of nuts and seeds; and the hours of stirring. The sauce was velvety, weighty and toed the line between sweet and savory, with a slow heat that built.

A small amount of chocolate — a pre-Columbian touchstone — never dominated this soulful sauce, in which the whole was greater than the sum of its parts.

Patria Cocina. 1039 Grant St., Atlanta. 404-622-3501, patriacocinaatl.com

ExploreMore Dishes of the Week
ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of Bocado

Bocado to open in Sandy Springs with menu focused on pizzas, small plates14m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of Toastique

Toastique to open in Midtown and more metro Atlanta restaurant news
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of Gianni & Mac's

Italian restaurant Gianni & Mac’s coming to Marietta Square later this year
Placeholder Image

The Colonnade, one of Atlanta’s oldest restaurants, is for sale
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A delicious Greek gift worth accepting in Midtown
Hop on over to this Atlanta restaurant for a taste from Down Under
Try this fish worth shouting about in Decatur
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy Photo/Wildlife Atlanta

Beware: Atlanta’s coyotes are lurking just out of sight, study shows
More than 60 athletes with Georgia ties were in the Olympics. See how they fared
Passengers sue Delta over refunds from July meltdown, cancellations