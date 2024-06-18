Breaking: Atlanta school board taps Tennessee educator as next superintendent
Restaurant News

This five-spice treat in Doraville rivals Southern fried chicken

Dish of the Week: Jipai at Java Saga
The jipai at Java Saga achieves the perfect balance of crackly crust and tender juicy meat. (Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Credit: Angela Hansberger

The jipai at Java Saga achieves the perfect balance of crackly crust and tender juicy meat. (Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By Angela Hansberger – For the AJC
1 hour ago

There is an audible crunch when you bite into the jipai, a massive slab of chicken, at Java Saga. The made-to-order cutlets come to you salty, crispy and piping hot, and it may be sacrilege to say so, but the Taiwanese street food rivals Southern fried chicken.

Marinated overnight in soy sauce and a secret mix of 13 spices, Java’s jipai is dipped in egg and dredged in sweet potato starch, rather than heavy batter. The potato starch adheres well and holds the crunch on the butterflied cutlets of pounded-thin breast meat. The same size as schnitzel, this chicken cutlet has a maximum surface area that achieves the perfect balance of crackly crust and tender juicy meat.

The dusting of spices, including five-spice powder, provides a savory-sweet-umami addition to the natural chicken flavor. It’s a humble treat that needs no sauce, but the crystalline shards of fried basil leaves that fleck the large slab are a fun, tasty touch.

Java Saga. 5145 Buford Highway NE, Doraville. 770-696-4565, javasagacoffee.com

ExploreMore Dishes of the Week
ExploreDeKalb County dining news
ExploreThe ultimate guide to vegan and vegetarian dining in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Hendren

After exiting Fulton Trump case, Nathan Wade has a lot to say

Credit: Bita Honarvar

BREAKING
Atlanta school board taps Tennessee educator as next superintendent
29m ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Justin Ross Harris, accused in son’s hot car death, released from prison

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Singer Justin Timberlake arrested and accused of driving while intoxicated on New York's...
16m ago

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Singer Justin Timberlake arrested and accused of driving while intoxicated on New York's...
16m ago

Credit: Brian O'Shea (AJC)

Where did $630K in campaign money go? Georgia ethics panel won’t find out
The Latest

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Take toast to the next level at this Buckhead restaurant
Where to eat at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport
Try a multilayered mix of shrimp, coconut and spice at this Decatur restaurant
Featured

Credit: RICHARD A DUCREE

Women-led rodeo celebrates Juneteenth, Black history
In Braves’ win over Tigers, Forrest Wall and Jesse Chavez provide examples of team’s...
Preview: What is on the runoff election ballot Tuesday in metro Atlanta?