Have a perfect fish sandwich moment at this Atlanta restaurant

Dish of the Week: Cod royale at Pure Quill Superette
You can get the cod royale at Pure Quill Superette. (Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Credit: Angela Hansberger

You can get the cod royale at Pure Quill Superette. (Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By Angela Hansberger – For the AJC
47 minutes ago

“There’s an old dollar bill in a frame.” I sang that line from the tune “Rosalie’s Good Eats Cafe” while placing my order in front of Pure Quill’s first buck. As I took my first bite into the restaurant’s cod royale, Johnny Cash was playing from the speakers. It felt right. It felt perfect — just like the sandwich.

It was big and sloppy in the best way, with finger-licking sauce dripping, yet was prepared skillfully. The seasoned, flaky white fish was coated expertly and fried, with a deliciously crunchy outside. Under that shell, the fish was soft, tender and almost buttery.

Also inside the soft, toasted brioche bun were pickle slices that provided excellent acidity and shredded lettuce that added freshness. But an unexpectedly cheesy, tangy sauce was my favorite part. And a house-made tartar sauce was a critical lubricant that tied it all together with a creamy, briny balance.

I’ll bet whoever spent that first dollar at Pure Quill came back for another meal there.

Pure Quill Superette. 1366 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. 404-941-7190, Instagram: @pure.quill.superette

About the Author

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

