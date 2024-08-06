A delicious Greek gift worth accepting in Midtown

It’s a sad time when my freezer is empty of the bags of cabbage rolls that are a sign of love from my mom. The packets of meat, veggies and rice rolled up in cabbage leaves covered in thick tomato sauce make a hearty winter meal.

But, sometimes, we need a little comfort on warm days, too. Stumbling upon the lahanodolmades at Midtown’s Taste of Greece was good luck.

The juicy mince of ground beef, rice, herbs and carrots swaddled in steamed, tender cabbage leaves is simple and rustic, but the ingredients are subtly flavorful. Instead of a rich tomato sauce, this Greek version blankets the rolls with avgolemono, a light, silky egg-lemon sauce. The heartiness of the meat and rice melds with the bright acidity of lemon in the sauce, which provides a tangy complement to the savory filling.