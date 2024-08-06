A delicious Greek gift worth accepting in Midtown

It’s a sad time when my freezer is empty of the bags of cabbage rolls that are a sign of love from my mom. The packets of meat, veggies and rice rolled up in cabbage leaves covered in thick tomato sauce make a hearty winter meal.
But, sometimes, we need a little comfort on warm days, too. Stumbling upon the lahanodolmades at Midtown’s Taste of Greece was good luck.
The juicy mince of ground beef, rice, herbs and carrots swaddled in steamed, tender cabbage leaves is simple and rustic, but the ingredients are subtly flavorful. Instead of a rich tomato sauce, this Greek version blankets the rolls with avgolemono, a light, silky egg-lemon sauce. The heartiness of the meat and rice melds with the bright acidity of lemon in the sauce, which provides a tangy complement to the savory filling.
The platter comes with large lemon-garlic wedge potatoes, seasoned green beans and a side of rice — enough for leftovers, which you can unwrap like the gift that these edible parcels are.
Taste of Greece. 715 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-343-4109, instagram.com/tasteofgreece_atl
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author
Credit: Courtesy of Live at the Battery
Credit: Dominique White