A delicious Greek gift worth accepting in Midtown

Dish of the Week: Lahanodolmades at Taste of Greece
Lahanodolmades is on the menu at Taste of Greece. / Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By Angela Hansberger – For the AJC
19 minutes ago

It’s a sad time when my freezer is empty of the bags of cabbage rolls that are a sign of love from my mom. The packets of meat, veggies and rice rolled up in cabbage leaves covered in thick tomato sauce make a hearty winter meal.

But, sometimes, we need a little comfort on warm days, too. Stumbling upon the lahanodolmades at Midtown’s Taste of Greece was good luck.

The juicy mince of ground beef, rice, herbs and carrots swaddled in steamed, tender cabbage leaves is simple and rustic, but the ingredients are subtly flavorful. Instead of a rich tomato sauce, this Greek version blankets the rolls with avgolemono, a light, silky egg-lemon sauce. The heartiness of the meat and rice melds with the bright acidity of lemon in the sauce, which provides a tangy complement to the savory filling.

The platter comes with large lemon-garlic wedge potatoes, seasoned green beans and a side of rice — enough for leftovers, which you can unwrap like the gift that these edible parcels are.

Taste of Greece. 715 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-343-4109, instagram.com/tasteofgreece_atl

About the Author

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

