Unexpected Seafood at Little Bear

Head to this Summerhill eatery for an “unexpected” seafood-inspired tasting menu showcasing Georgia shellfish, mountain trout from Blue Ridge, wild-caught fish from the Oconee River and even seafood-inspired desserts. Reservations are recommended.

Through April 30. 71-A Georgia Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-500-5396, littlebearatl.com

Enzo’s Shuck Yeah Oyster Bash

Springtime calls for oysters every Wednesday at Enzo’s Steakhouse and Bar. Diners can enjoy fresh oysters with charred apple mignonette and smoked caviar; wood-fired oysters with garlic and an herb compound butter and lime zest; and crispy oysters and calamari with Calabrian aioli, zucchini and lemon.

5 p.m. Wednesdays through June 25. 300 Trilith Parkway, Fayetteville. 770-756-9188, enzo-itl.com

Latte Art Throw Down

Break Coffee Roasters will celebrate its fifth anniversary with a latte art competition at its downtown Lawrenceville cafe. The competition, which requires a $10 registration fee, is open to anyone. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three baristas. There will be live music, free snacks, and beer for attendees over 21 years of age.

6 p.m. April 3. 235 N. Perry St., Lawrenceville. instagram.com/breakroasters

Basque in the Sun

Gypsy Kitchen will welcome warm weather with a weekly rooftop series featuring live flamenco guitar music and Basque-style pintxos like oyster mushroom toast, smoked bacon-wrapped dates and pan con tomato. There will also be summer cocktails including sangria and Blooms in Valencia with vodka, rose water, lychee, lemon and Peychaud’s bitters.

3 p.m. Sundays starting April 6 through summer. 3035 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-939-9840, gk-atl.com

Free Cone Day

Head to your nearest Ben & Jerry’s location for Free Cone Day and enjoy a free scoop of any ice cream flavor. Participating locations are in downtown, Inman Park and High Street.

Noon-8 p.m. April 8. Multiple locations. benjerry.com/scoop-shops/free-cone-day

Peruvian Pisco

Tio Lucho’s will offer a BarSol Pisco Dinner featuring special guest Diego Loret de Mola, owner of BarSol Pisco, who will guide guests through the history and production of this type of brandy from South American. Diners can expect a four-course family-style dinner paired with pisco cocktails.

7:30 p.m. April 9. $120 per person. 675 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. tioluchos.com

Masters week at Boone’s

Head to Boone’s at the Bobby Jones Golf Course for Masters-inspired bites like egg salad sandwiches and pulled pork pimento sandwiches as well as cocktails, an Elijah Craig Bourbon tasting table and watch party events throughout the week.

April 9-13. 2205 Northside Drive NW, Atlanta. 770-835-4267, boonesatl.com

Whiskey 101: Old World Whiskey

Epicurean Atlanta will host an exploration of whiskey from the British Isles. Four whiskies will be matched with small plates that reflect the flavor profiles of each region. Expect dishes like au gratin crostini paired with a Blended Scotch and sweet potato fritters paired with Single Malt Scotch.

6:30-8 p.m. April 10. 1117 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. epicureanhotelatlanta.com/events

Sip Brookhaven

The quad at Oglethorpe University will transform into Sip Brookhaven featuring about a dozen food and drink pairing stations where local restaurants team up with beer, wine, spirit and cocktail brands to showcase flavor combinations.

3-6 p.m. April 12. 4484 Peachtree Road NE, Brookhaven. $75-$85 per person. sipbrookhaven.com

Kölsch Fest at Halfway Crooks

Beer lovers should get ready for Kölsch Fest 2025, a weekend with traditional Kölsch-style service and live music at Halfway Crooks in Summerhill. Kölsch service is traditionally served in a thin, cylindrical 20-centiliter glass that the server carries in a circular tray resembling a crown or wreath. Kick off the weekend with the 5K’s for Kölsch run, then enjoy Halfway Crooks’ featured beer, Farina.

April 12-13. 640 Reed St. SE, Atlanta. 678-705-5530, halfwaycrooks.beer/events/kolsch_fest

Les Dames d’Escoffier Dinner and a Movie

Join the Les Dames d’Escoffier Atlanta chapter for its Dinner and a Movie event at Roswell’s River Landing. This year’s event features a selection of short films from the Southern Foodways Alliance and a buffet dinner prepared by Avalon Catering owner Cathy Conway.

6:30 p.m. April 15. $75 per person. 245 Azalea Drive, Roswell. ldeiatlanta.org

Cabbagetown Bake Sale

This fundraiser for Joyce Brookshire Memorial Amphitheatre in the Cabbagetown neighborhood will feature live music, a Mystic District Marketplace, homemade baked goods and a cupcake contest.

Noon-6 p.m. April 19. 631 Wylie St. SE, Atlanta. cabbagetown.com/bake

Easter Afternoon Tea

St. Regis Atlanta will hold an afternoon tea for Easter weekend featuring bites like rosemary chicken salad and smoked salmon, lemon bars, Easter Bunny macarons and double chocolate scones.

April 19-20. $70-$95 per person. 88 W. Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta. 770-585-9184, exploretock.com/stregisatl

Pinot in the City

More than 40 Willamette Valley winemakers will gather in Atlanta at the Trolley Barn for this consumer and trade event showcasing the region’s wines. Attendees can meet the people behind the wine labels, hear more about Oregon region’s food, wine and travel offerings and sample the wines.

6:30-8:30 p.m. April 23. $75-$95 per person. 963 Edgewood Ave. NE, Atlanta. willamettewines.com/pinot-in-the-city

Grand Tasting Buckhead

Taste of Atlanta will debut this event at the Towers at Uptown Atlanta featuring unlimited bites from Buckhead area restaurants, wine, beer, cocktails, interactive sessions with local chefs and live entertainment. Participating restaurants include Aviva by Kameel, Botica, Zakia and NaanStop.

6-10 p.m. April 24. $95-$125 per person. 575 Main St., Atlanta. buckhead.tasteofatlanta.com

Fil-Am Fest

Celebrate Filipino American culture at this annual event featuring local vendors, cultural performances and Filipino food for purchase.

Noon-4 p.m. April 26. $5 per person. 4086 Covington Highway, Decatur. adoboatl.com

Green Eggs & Kegs Festival

Head to the heart of Dunwoody for this annual fundraiser benefiting Breakthrough T1D, a nonprofit that supports research and advocacy for Type 1 diabetes. Tickets include unlimited samples from 32 participating restaurants; beer, wine and spirits; Big Green Egg cooking demonstrations, live music and a DJ. Participating restaurants include Pine Street Market, Morty’s Meat & Supply, Royal Spice Indian, Hawkers and Antiguo Lobo.

Noon-5 p.m. April 26. $55-$120 per person. 5521 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. funwoodyrestaurants.com

Farmyard Chowdown

Milton’s Cuisine & Cocktails will hold this event in its backyard and garden with food offerings like fresh oysters, mussels, pickle-fried chicken, barbecue and a Low Country seafood boil. Attendees can expect lawn games and live music as well.

4-7 p.m. April 27. $65 per person, $32 for children 10 and under. 800 Mayfield Road, Milton. 770-817-0161, miltonscuisine.com/upcoming-event/farmyardchowdown

Ranch Water Rodeo

Ladybird Grove & Mess Hall on the Eastside Beltline will hold its third annual Ranch Water Rodeo with live music, a mechanical bull and build-your-own ranch water stations from Pueblo Viejo Tequila and Fever-Tree.

Noon. April 27. 684 John Wesley Dobbs Ave., Atlanta. 404-458-6838, ladybirdatl.com

Taste of Marietta

Enjoy food samples from more than 50 restaurants around Marietta and Cobb County at this event in Marietta Square. Taste of Marietta is free to attend with food samples available from $2-$10, drinks, entertainment, a kids’ zone and local chef spotlights.

11 a.m.-7 p.m. April 27. 4 Depot St. NE, Marietta. 770-423-1330, tasteofmarietta.com

Tuna Cutting & Tasting Experience

O By Brush will host an eight-course tuna cutting experience where attendees can watch chef Jason Liang prepare a whole bluefin tuna. Wine and sake pairings will also be available to complement each course.

6 p.m. April 30. $285 per person. 3009 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 678-989-3239, obybrush.com

