Craving flavors of the Masters? Check out these Atlanta-area restaurants

2205 Northside Drive NW, Atlanta. 770-835-4267, boonesatl.com

Buttermilk Kitchen. Chef Suzanne Vizethann’s popular Chastain Park spot knows a thing or two about pimento cheese. Diners won’t find the creamy concoction smeared between white sandwich bread as at the Masters, but heaps of this Southern delicacy come on a snack plate, on a fried green tomato melt, in the grits and even in an omelet.

4225 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta. 678-732-3274, buttermilkkitchen.com

Distillery of Modern Art. For a fresh take on a Masters-inspired sipper, head to Chamblee’s craft distillery for an amen break. Made with DOMA’s peach vodka, a ginger-lemon-hibiscus tea, lemon juice, crème de menthe and grapefruit-lavender bitters, this tall cocktail is a tribute to Augusta National’s Amen Corner — the critical trio of the 11th, 12th and 13th holes known to make or break a champion.

2197 Irvindale Way, Chamblee. 404-482-2663, distilleryofmodernart.com

Ladybird Grove & Mess Hall. Spending hours under the hot Georgia sun calls for ice-cold treats. Situated along the Atlanta Beltline Eastside Trail and known for its 10,000-square-foot outdoor patio and summer camp vibes, the Grove draws a party crowd when peak spring weather arrives. Stay cool with a Georgia peach pouch — Ladybird’s signature cocktail served in a plastic pouch shaped like a Capri-Sun but in a flavor borrowed from Augusta National’s beloved Georgia peach ice cream sandwich.

684 John Wesley Dobbs Ave., Atlanta. 404-458-6838, ladybirdatl.com

O-Ku. This west Midtown sushi spot demonstrates the Masters’ international appeal with its azalea cup, a nod to the 30-plus varieties of azaleas adorning Augusta National and its aptly named 13th hole. Bright and boozy, this cocktail presents a Japanese twist on a John Daly, a vodka-spiked version of an Arnold Palmer (iced tea and lemonade). It highlights the spirit of choice for the eccentric pro golfer. O-Ku’s version combines vodka, tea and freshly squeezed lemon juice with an azalea-rose-infused syrup and junmai sake.

1085 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-500-2383, o-kusushi.com

Owens & Hull BBQ. Pitmasters Robert Owens and Bryan Hull (formerly of Grand Champion BBQ and the pop-up Secret Pint BBQ, respectively) have built a loyal following for their meats smoked over Georgia oak, as well as their mouthwatering mac and cheese. During Masters Week (April 7-13), look for a special pimento cheese smoked sausage.

6255 Riverview Road, Building 4000, Smyrna. 404-467-4427, gcbbq.com

Puttshack. From the founders of Topgolf, Puttshack began in London in 2018 as high-tech, high-energy mini golf before expanding across the pond, including locations in west Midtown’s Interlock and Dunwoody’s High Street. With Puttshack’s wacky spin on mini golf, it’s not surprising the kitchen offers a more unconventional take on the Masters’ bites: crispy spring rolls stuffed with fire-braised chicken, bacon collard greens and pimento cheese with barbecue and peach sauces for dipping. There’s also a fried chicken sandwich, so players can fuel up before hitting the neon-lit links.

1115 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta, and 111 High St., Dunwoody. 404-882-7888, puttshack.com

Ria’s Bluebird. After the long lines subside at this Grant Park mainstay for hearty breakfasts, the lunch menu boasts an elegant chicken salad sandwich. Ria’s version is made from whole roasted chicken, rosemary and melted provolone with toasted almonds on a warm croissant, instead of the Masters’ white bread, but the eatery’s proximity to Oakland Cemetery makes it a sentimental destination for golf fans. Just across the street is the burial site of Bobby Jones, where fans leave golf balls and other gifts on his grave.

421 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. 404-521-3737, riasbluebird.com

Sarazen’s Bar & Grille at Château Élan. Located about an hour north of Atlanta, the 19th hole of the resort’s golf course is Sarazen’s Bar & Grille, with covered, open-air porches overlooking the 18th green. Expect elevated takes on familiar favorites, such as the azalea cocktail and a chicken salad wrap. For more state pride, indulge in a fried chicken sandwich topped with slaw made from a different Georgia icon: the Vidalia onion.

6060 Golf Club Drive, Braselton. 678-425-6050, chateauelan.com

Star Provisions Market and Cafe. At award-winning chef Anne Quatrano’s luxe all-day eatery and shop, pickled egg salad on toast scores well above par. Served on multigrain toast with slices of bright green avocado and fragrant dill, this open-faced sandwich is a fixture on the breakfast menu, available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays.

1460 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd. NW, Atlanta. 404-365-0410, starprovisions.com

