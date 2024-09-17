Anne Quatrano restaurant part of indoor farmers market coming to west Midtown

The adaptive reuse project will transform a building that formerly served as a chicken plant, said Ben Hautt, managing partner of development company Robles Partners.

The vendor market, which is housed in the space where chicken was previously processed, will include 9,000 square feet of stalls selling local produce, meat, dairy, baked goods and other food products. The hope is to create a European-style market, similar to Pike Place Market in Seattle or the Borough Market in London, Hautt said.

“That’s really the goal, is to bring as much local production and to support the local farming community as much as possible,” he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

He plans to open stalls to local farmers who can rotate seasonally. Hautt said there are still about 20 stalls left to fill.

Opening vendors will include:

⋅White Oak Pastures, a Georgia-based farm that raises and butchers regeneratively-raised meat.

⋅Honeysuckle Gelato, an Atlanta-based gelato shop with locations in Georgia and North Carolina.

⋅Dips Kitchen, which offers a variety of seasonal dips like cracklin’ pimento cheese dip, Low Country shrimp dip and vegan queso.

⋅Summerland Farms, where chef Anne Quatrano of Michelin-starred Bacchanalia will offer produce from her farm in Cartersville.

Upper West Market will also feature a cafe and wine bar. Quatrano is set to open Summerland Cafe in a 3,800-square-foot space adjacent to the vendor stalls with breakfast and lunch offerings, and Hop City Beer & Wine, which has several metro Atlanta retail locations, will debut its first wine bar.

Once opened, the market will host special events, seasonal celebrations and cooking classes.

Hautt developed several high-profile Atlanta projects with his former company, Stream Realty Partners, including Lee + White in West End, Star Provisions, Bacchanalia, Lazy Betty and Atlantucky Brewing. He left Stream earlier this year to start Robles Partners.

