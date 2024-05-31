Boba and dips come to Buckhead and more metro Atlanta dining news from the week

In addition, Dips Kitchen is now open inside Fetch Park at Buckhead Village. The mobile cart, which opened its first location last year at Ponce City Market, features a menu of dips as meals, including schug hummus, cracklin’ pimento cheese, artichoke and burrata, lobster and clam and lobster and clam, as well as seasonal options like kale Caesar and deviled egg salad. Each dip comes with a choice of dipper (pita, sourdough or gluten-free crackers, veggies or flatbread crisps).

The full menu will be available to anyone inside the dog park, and guests outside can order to-go items from a pick-up window.

Dips, which comes from Jeff Scardino and chef consultant Whitney Otawka, is set to open a third location at the Works development in the Upper Westside neighborhood in the coming weeks.

Located at 3035 Peachtree Road NE, Buckhead Village is home to several food and beverage concepts including Brush, Carmel, Yeppa & Co., The Southern Gentleman, Pachengo’s and Le Colonial.

*****

Chef Duane Nutter’s Summerhill restaurant Southern National is now serving brunch from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sundays. The prix-fixe menu is $60 and includes choices like duck confit hash with green onions, dried cranberries, mushrooms and an over-easy egg; house-cured salmon toast with a beet-cured egg, avocado, whipped herb cream cheese, capers, red onions and oranges; and the Florentine omelet with caramelized onions, mushrooms, spinach, goat cheese and crab.

Biscuit service is available as an add-on, along with curated champagne flights. The menu also offers a full selection of cocktails including a bloody and several NA beverages.

*****

Chef Ryan Smith’s Old Fourth Ward restaurant Staplehouse has relaunched dinner service on Friday and Saturday nights as a five-course, prix-fixe meal for $196.02 per person. A full bar is available, and optional beverage pairings are offered.

While the menu will change frequently, recent options have included a caviar cannoli and cabbage with sakebushi and bay.

*****

An unnamed pizzeria and market is set to open in a former auto garage space at 131 Whitefoord St. in Edgewood next to El Tesoro, What Now Atlanta reports. The concept comes from local resident Sidney Weinstein, will offer whole pies and pizza by the slice as well as pastas, salads and specialty market items.

*****

The Village Corner German Restaurant in Stone Mountain, which was forced to close about four months ago due to a fire, will be renovated with plans to reopen before the end of the year, Decaturish reports. Claus and Hilde Friese opened the business in 1974.

*****

Nashville-based health food eatery E + Rose is set to open its first Atlanta location in the coming months at 1100 Howell Mill Road in the Westside Provisions District development near West Egg, Atlanta Business Chronicle reports. E + Rose, which was founded in 2017 by dietician Robbie Nowinski, has six locations in Nashville and offers bowls and wraps, toasts, smoothies, cold-pressed juices and coffee.

*****

Liberty Pizza has closed at 1275 Powers Ferry Road in Marietta, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The restaurant was opened in 2015 by Gerry and Michelle McCrudden.

