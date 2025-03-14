A ‘cave-like’ restaurant serving modern Mexican cuisine is coming to Colony Square

The restaurateur behind Saints + Council is bringing a Oaxacan and Northern Mexican restaurant to Midtown later this year.

Cuevacía will be located at 1201 Peachtree St. NE in mixed-use development Colony Square. It will be the second Colony Square restaurant opened by William Pitts, who also runs Saints + Council.

Cuevacía will take over the former Sukoshi space, which closed at the beginning of the year, according to a social media statement.