A ‘cave-like’ restaurant serving modern Mexican cuisine is coming to Colony Square

The restaurateur behind Saints + Council is bringing a Oaxacan and Northern Mexican restaurant to Midtown later this year.
Cuevacía will be located at 1201 Peachtree St. NE in mixed-use development Colony Square. It will be the second Colony Square restaurant opened by William Pitts, who also runs Saints + Council.
Cuevacía will take over the former Sukoshi space, which closed at the beginning of the year, according to a social media statement.
Diners can expect a menu featuring braised meats, homemade corn tortillas, moles, Oaxacan queso, tlayudas, tamales, corn pudding and chocolate tres leches, according to a news release.
The bar program will include cocktails, mezcals and tequilas, Mexican beer and wines from Central and South America.
Cuevacía, which means “cave” in Spanish, will be designed to make guests feel like “they’ve stumbled into a decades-old, well-kept secret,” according to a news release.
The exterior will be made from stacked limestone, textured plaster, arched steel windows, brass elements and cast concrete decorative moldings, while the cave-like interior will feature an “upscale, moody environment” with candlelit stone hallways and stone grotto booths.
The restaurant is expected to open near the end of the year.
Cuevacía will join a lineup of food and beverage concepts in the Colony Square mixed-use development that includes 5Church, recently opened tapas bar Boqueria, Rumi’s Kitchen, Serena Pastafico, Tandoori Pizza & Wing Co. and Politan Row at Colony Square, a 14-stall food hall.
1201 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. instagram.com/cuevacia
