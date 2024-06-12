1920s-style speakeasy with bowling and a full-service cafe are coming to Decatur

At the back of Sophia’s, a banker’s vault will lead to RoSo Treasury, a basement speakeasy that will require a password to enter. The dimly-lit 1920s-style bar with velvet sofas will feature a stage for live music, VIP seating and bowling lanes.

The nighttime concept will likely offer a menu similar to its Alpharetta location, with flatbreads; appetizers like spinach and artichoke dip and barbacoa fries; entrees including fried chicken sliders and a steak sandwich; and desserts.

Credit: Rendering courtesy of The 2nd Star Group Credit: Rendering courtesy of The 2nd Star Group

Roaring Social and Sophia’s come from Competitive Social Ventures, which opened the first Roaring Social location in Alpharetta in September 2021. The Alpharetta speakeasy, called RoSo Clothiers, has a clothing alteration theme.

According to CEO Neal Freeman, Roaring Social is named for fictional couple Robert and Sophia (the “RoSo” in the speakeasies’ names). A bronze statue of the pair can be seen outside of the Alpharetta location.

In addition to Roaring Social, CSV owns other entertainment-focused food and beverage concepts including Fairway Social, with locations in Alpharetta and Trilith in Fayetteville; and Pickle and Social in Buford.

The growing list of local eateries with a food and drink component also includes Flight Club, Ormsby’s, the Painted Duck, Your 3rd Spot, the Painted Pin, the Painted Pickle, Puttshack and Punch Bowl Social.

Those set to open soon in metro Atlanta include Jaguar Bolera, Painted Park and Valhalla Social.

