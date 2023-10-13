Legal groups, protesters criticize Emory’s response

Georgia legal and advocacy organizations held a briefing Monday, criticizing Emory University’s response to what they said were peaceful protesters last week.

Susana Perez, chair of the Atlanta chapter of the National Lawyers Guild, said the university was hostile toward legal observers the group sent to campus Thursday to monitor the demonstration.

“That morning, two of our legal observers were targeted for arrest because the officer that approached them to arrest them ... stated that Emory President (Gregory) Fenves said he did not want ‘green hats’ on campus,” she said.