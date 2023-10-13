Legal groups, protesters criticize Emory’s response

Georgia legal and advocacy organizations held a briefing Monday, criticizing Emory University’s response to what they said were peaceful protesters last week.
Susana Perez, chair of the Atlanta chapter of the National Lawyers Guild, said the university was hostile toward legal observers the group sent to campus Thursday to monitor the demonstration.
“That morning, two of our legal observers were targeted for arrest because the officer that approached them to arrest them ... stated that Emory President (Gregory) Fenves said he did not want ‘green hats’ on campus,” she said.
Legal observers wear green hats and vests that identify them as such.
Students also blasted the administration’s response, calling the use of state troopers and Atlanta police disproportionate.
“The police violence that President Fenves greenlit on the Emory community was not only excessive but also unwarranted,” said student Neeti Patel. “On the ground, it was terrifying but students know that it does not compare to what Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank are facing right now.”
Fenves has now apologized for initially claiming the outside protesters were responsible for the encampment, calling it a mischaracterization. Spelman College student Mozn Shora, who attended the demonstration, said Emory students invited her to participate.
“I want to emphasize that this is an Atlanta movement for liberation and that Emory does not exist in a vacuum,” she said. “Emory is in Atlanta.”
