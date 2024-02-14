Georgia school district superintendent finalist for top honor

There are five schools and 2,284 students in Dublin, a charter district within Laurens County.

Williams started in Dublin schools as a teacher and coach in 1993 and later served as an assistant principal, principal and assistant superintendent, according to the district website. He received the district’s top job in 2015, becoming its first Black superintendent. Dublin was named Georgia’s top charter district in 2019.

Under Williams’ leadership, Dublin’s graduation rate has increased by more than 27 percentage points, reaching 97.7% in 2023, the district states. His goal is for “all students to be effective communicators, problem solvers and lifelong learners,” according to the district website.

Programs available to Dublin students include an all-day gifted school, alternative paths to graduation, college and career academy, International Baccalaureate and a choice between two themed elementary schools: one for leadership, environmental awareness and public service and one for science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

Williams attended Clark Atlanta University and has advanced degrees from Troy University and Nova Southeastern University.

The other finalists are Joe Gothard of Saint Paul Public Schools in St. Paul, Minnesota; Martha Salazar-Zamora of the Tomball Independent School District in Tomball, Texas and Kimberly Rizzo Saunders of Contoocook Valley School District in Peterborough, N.H.