X
Dark Mode Toggle

$117 million project to bring more student housing to Georgia Tech

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

Georgia Tech plans to build an 862-bed residence hall for first-year students.

The Georgia Board of Regents on Tuesday approved the $117 million housing project, to be financed largely by bonds issued by a private Georgia Tech foundation.

The 191,000-square foot hall will be built on Northside Drive, between 8th and 9th streets in Atlanta near the campus. The site currently is used as a parking lot and as a landscaping services yard, according to board documents.

The hall is expected to open by the start of the fall 2026 semester.

ExploreHow some Georgia colleges defy trend toward enrollment drops

The new dorm is expected to accommodate Georgia Tech’s projected enrollment growth over the next 10 years, documents state. It also could house students who live in other on-campus housing while those buildings are being renovated.

Georgia Tech enrolled 3,582 freshmen in fall 2022, up from 2,953 in fall 2016, according to University System of Georgia data.

The new hall will include study rooms, lounges and kitchens.

ExploreCan you spot the bot? Take the ChatGPT quiz

About the Author

Follow Vanessa McCray on twitter

As the higher education reporter, Vanessa McCray writes about Georgia's colleges and universities.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Todd Monken leaves Georgia for NFL; Mike Bobo named new OC3h ago

Credit: SPECIAL PHOTO

DeKalb County ethics board chair resigns
2h ago

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Derek Carr could change balance of power in NFC South
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Proposed kratom ban stalls in Georgia House
20h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Proposed kratom ban stalls in Georgia House
20h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office

Court docs: Ex-cop suspected of dumping missing Gwinnett teen’s body in woods
6m ago
The Latest

Emory to partner with College of the Muscogee Nation with $2.4M grant
53m ago
Gwinnett County seeking members for school resources review committee
3h ago
Crisis alert badges coming to DeKalb schools
19h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

PHOTOS: Metro Atlanta Valentines say “I Do”
15h ago
10 ideas for keeping kids engaged during winter break
MAP: Where to buy the best chocolate in metro Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top