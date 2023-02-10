X
Can you spot the bot? Take the ChatGPT quiz

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

Teachers and professors are on high alert now that there’s a computer program that can write cogent essays, rhyming couplets and computer code.

ChatGPT is a chatbot powered by artificial intelligence that’s already changing how some educators approach homework assignments. The program generates text responses to nearly any question or prompt. It can be tough for teachers to catch when students use it to cheat instead of turning in their original writing.

We gave ChatGPT three assignments. Can you figure out what was written by a human and what was produced by the computer program?

