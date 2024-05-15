Stock up on spring wines for your next patio gathering

The transition from spring to summer is nearly upon us, and that’s when our approach to wine becomes a little more relaxed. While we still delight in special dinner pairings, or splurging on the occasional celebratory bottle, it is nice to have some versatile, affordable wines on hand. Here are some suggestions:

House white by the liter. White wine seems to disappear more quickly than most beverages during an impromptu patio gathering, so it is good to have an option in a larger size. Austria’s grüner veltliner frequently is the grape of choice for liter bottles; fresh, herbal and peppery, this white pairs brilliantly with lots of food, from bright spring salads to spicy fried chicken. Sonnhof Social Club is a recent favorite of ours and a steal for under $20 per liter.

Universal rosé. We’ve discussed many times that rosé is a broad category, and we enjoy exploring the spectrum with a variety of foods and occasions. For our purposes here, we wanted a rosé that is light and dry, with peach and melon aromatics and a mineral finish that reminds you of the beach. Château de Calavon, an organic wine estate in Provence, France, has one that fits the bill perfectly and is priced to buy by the case.