RECIPE: Make The Best Sandwich Shop’s Fingerling Potato Salad

We love The Best Sandwich Shop and their delicious sandwiches. But no matter what sandwiches we order, my boyfriend and I always get the Fingerling Potato Salad as a side. I wonder if we could make it at home. Then maybe we could order the cucumber or beet salads instead. Thanks for getting the recipe. — Susan Taylor, Atlanta
Shaun Doty, chef and co-owner, was quick to send the recipe for this simple potato salad with its creamy herbal dressing.
When deciding if the potatoes are done, Doty notes it’s better to overcook than to undercook. And when tossing the cooked potatoes with the dressing, he writes that it’s okay if the potatoes break up a little, but “don’t go wild.”
In our photo, the potato salad is served with the Schnitzelbrotchen, the restaurant’s bestselling sandwich of a chicken cutlet, lemon vinaigrette, arugula and shaved Parmesan, and their brown butter chocolate chip cookies.
The Best Sandwich Shop’s Fingerling Potato Salad
1 pound whole unpeeled fingerling potatoes
Salt, divided
3/4 cup Hellman’s mayonnaise
3 tablespoons coarse-ground mustard
2 tablespoons heavy cream
1 tablespoon minced fresh dill
1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley, plus a sprig for garnish if desired
Freshly ground black pepper
Put potatoes in a large saucepan and add salted water to cover by 1 inch. Over high heat, bring water to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and cook potatoes uncovered until tender, 20 to 30 minutes depending on size. Drain potatoes and cool to room temperature.
Cut cooled potatoes into 1/2-inch chunks and put in a large bowl. Add mayonnaise, mustard, cream, dill and parsley and stir to cover potatoes in dressing. Add salt and pepper to taste. Cover bowl and refrigerate salad overnight before serving. Garnish with a sprig of parsley when serving, if desired.
Makes 4 cups.
Per 1/2 cup: 193 calories (percent of calories from fat, 78), 1 gram protein, 9 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram total sugars, 1 gram fiber, 16 grams total fat (3 grams saturated), 12 milligrams cholesterol, 353 milligrams sodium.
For nutritional calculations, the salt included is defined as 1/4 teaspoon.
From the menu of ... The Best Sandwich Shop, 863 Ponce de Leon Ave., Atlanta. 404-941-1994, bestandwurstatl.com.
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author