RECIPE: Make The Best Sandwich Shop’s Fingerling Potato Salad

We love The Best Sandwich Shop and their delicious sandwiches. But no matter what sandwiches we order, my boyfriend and I always get the Fingerling Potato Salad as a side. I wonder if we could make it at home. Then maybe we could order the cucumber or beet salads instead. Thanks for getting the recipe. — Susan Taylor, Atlanta

Shaun Doty, chef and co-owner, was quick to send the recipe for this simple potato salad with its creamy herbal dressing.

When deciding if the potatoes are done, Doty notes it’s better to overcook than to undercook. And when tossing the cooked potatoes with the dressing, he writes that it’s okay if the potatoes break up a little, but “don’t go wild.”