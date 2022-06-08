RECIPE: For juicy grilled meat every time, start with a brine

At its most basic, a brine is simply water and kosher salt. The fluffy kosher salt crystals dissolve quickly, without the iodized flavors of table salt. My Thanksgiving brine recipe also includes a cornucopia of fall-scented aromatics; I substituted lemon and lime for summer citrus notes. A whole turkey brines for 18 hours; I guessed and soaked my chicken breasts for two hours, then grilled as usual. The good news is the chicken was delightfully juicy. The bad news is the flavor was outrageously salty. My palate detected no citrus. No chicken, even. Just salt.

I skipped the aromatics, reduced the brine time to an hour, and tried again. Even with the minimal ingredients and marinating time, the chicken breasts were juicy with a well-seasoned, not too salty, flavor.