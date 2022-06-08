BreakingNews
RECIPE: For juicy grilled meat every time, start with a brine

Brined, grilled pork chops are the ultimate easy, delicious summer meal. Kellie Hynes for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

KITCHEN CURIOUS
By Kellie Hynes / For the AJC
21 minutes ago

It’s hard to beat grilled chicken breasts for an easy summer supper. I know, because I serve them at least twice a week. But even a super fan like me has to admit that boneless, skinless breasts dry out faster than wet footprints on the pool deck. As I watched my family politely but joylessly chew their hockey pucks of protein, I wondered if a pre-grill brine would infuse the meat with moisture and flavor?

At its most basic, a brine is simply water and kosher salt. The fluffy kosher salt crystals dissolve quickly, without the iodized flavors of table salt. My Thanksgiving brine recipe also includes a cornucopia of fall-scented aromatics; I substituted lemon and lime for summer citrus notes. A whole turkey brines for 18 hours; I guessed and soaked my chicken breasts for two hours, then grilled as usual. The good news is the chicken was delightfully juicy. The bad news is the flavor was outrageously salty. My palate detected no citrus. No chicken, even. Just salt.

I skipped the aromatics, reduced the brine time to an hour, and tried again. Even with the minimal ingredients and marinating time, the chicken breasts were juicy with a well-seasoned, not too salty, flavor.

Heady with success, I tried the same technique with another lean protein, boneless pork chops. Ah, readers, the brined pork chops were the best we’ve ever had. Full of moisture. Full of rich pork flavor. Yes, brine your chicken breasts, but really, really brine your pork chops. Also brine your salmon. And your steak. In fact, I have yet to find a meat that isn’t improved by a basic brine. Start with an hour-long soak, and see how good your favorite go-to grilled meats can truly get.

Note: Boneless, skinless chicken breasts may be substituted for pork chops. Follow the recipe as written, grilling about 6 minutes per side, until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees.

Juicy Grilled Pork Chops
  • 4 cups water
  • 3 tablespoons kosher salt
  • 1 pound (about 4-5) 1/2 inch-thick boneless pork chops (see note)
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • Microwave water on high 2 minutes, until it reaches 100 to 105 degrees. Add salt and whisk until it dissolves and water is no longer opaque. Let brine come to room temperature.
  • Place the pork chops in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish and cover with brine. Cover dish with plastic wrap and refrigerate pork chops 1 hour.
  • Remove pork chops from the refrigerator and let them rest at room temperature while you prepare the grill for direct heat.
  • Remove pork chops from brine; discard the brine. Pat dry the pork chops with paper towels, and lightly brush both sides of the pork chops with the oil.
  • Grill the pork chops 2 to 3 minutes per side, until they reach an internal temperature of 145 degrees. Let the pork chops rest 5 minutes, then serve hot. Serves 4.

Nutritional information

Per serving: Per serving: 206 calories (percent of calories from fat, 51), 24 grams protein, no carbohydrates, no fiber, 11 grams total fat (3 grams saturated), 76 milligrams cholesterol, 592 milligrams sodium.
About the Author

Freelance writer Kellie Hynes is a recipe developer, leafy greens advocate, and champion of home cooks. She has written the Healthy Cooking column for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2016.

