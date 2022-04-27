BreakingNews
AJC poll: In a shift, GOP voters more confident in November elections
RECIPE: Perk up grilled beef with a coffee marinade

Coffee makes a tasty, tenderizing addition to beef marinades. Kellie Hynes for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

caption arrowCaption
Coffee makes a tasty, tenderizing addition to beef marinades. Kellie Hynes for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

KITCHEN CURIOUS
By Kellie Hynes / For the AJC
29 minutes ago

Did you know that you can use black coffee in a marinade? Yes, coffee, the elixir of life, can also add new life to grill recipes.

I was curious to know which food — meat, poultry or vegetables — gets the biggest perk from coffee.

I started my marinade with 8 ounces of not-hot coffee. You can brew a cup just for the marinade, or collect the dregs from your morning pot until you have enough. Skip the creamer; the coffee you reserve should be black.

Because coffee is so acidic, I added half of my usual amount of vinegar to the marinade. Balance the vinegar with brown sugar and cinnamon for hints of earthy sweetness that aren’t too sugary. Throw in your favorite aromatics, like garlic and fresh or dried herbs. There’s no added salt in this marinade; the Worcestershire and soy sauces contain plenty of savory sodium. Since we are grilling, we need an oil with a high smoke point. Save your good olive oil for an accompanying salad, and use canola or vegetable oil here.

For my experiment, I marinated a flank steak, chicken breasts and portobello mushrooms for two hours. After grilling, the flank steak was the clear winner. In spite of the relatively short marinating time, the flank steak was infused with deep and excitingly unexpected flavors.

The chicken absorbed less of the marinade, so it tasted like, well, grilled chicken breasts. If you want the umami notes of the coffee marinade, you’ll need to add an extra hour to your marinating time. Surprisingly, I, an avid-vegetable eater, did not love the marinated portobello mushrooms. The coffee competed with the meaty mushrooms, creating a clash of flavors that was all wrong. I tried again with grilled marinated asparagus, with no improvement. To enjoy your coffee at dinner time, raise a mug to beef.

Coffee-Marinated Flank Steak
  • 1 1/4 pound flank steak, scored
  • 1 cup room-temperature or cold black coffee
  • ¼ cup Worcestershire sauce
  • ¼ cup less sodium soy sauce
  • ¼ cup red wine vinegar
  • ¼ cup tablespoons canola oil
  • ¼ cup packed brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  • 1 tablespoon fresh thyme or 1 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon fresh parsley, for garnish
  • Place the flank steak in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.
  • Combine the remaining ingredients, except for the parsley garnish, in a small bowl. Pour the marinade over the flank steak. Cover the baking dish with plastic wrap and refrigerate for two hours.
  • Prepare the grill for medium-high direct heat. Remove the steak from the marinade and discard the used marinade.
  • Grill the steak, uncovered, for 2 minutes per side. Cover the grill with the lid, and cook 2-4 minutes longer, until the flank steak’s internal temperature reaches 130-135 degrees for medium-rare.
  • Let the flank steak rest for 10 minutes before slicing. Garnish with parsley. Serves 4.

Nutritional information

Per serving: Per serving: 312 calories (percent of calories from fat, 50), 31 grams protein, 7 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, 17 grams total fat (5 grams saturated), 92 milligrams cholesterol, 446 milligrams sodium.
About the Author

Freelance writer Kellie Hynes is a recipe developer, leafy greens advocate, and champion of home cooks. She has written the Healthy Cooking column for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2016.

Featured
