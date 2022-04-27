RECIPE: Perk up grilled beef with a coffee marinade

Because coffee is so acidic, I added half of my usual amount of vinegar to the marinade. Balance the vinegar with brown sugar and cinnamon for hints of earthy sweetness that aren’t too sugary. Throw in your favorite aromatics, like garlic and fresh or dried herbs. There’s no added salt in this marinade; the Worcestershire and soy sauces contain plenty of savory sodium. Since we are grilling, we need an oil with a high smoke point. Save your good olive oil for an accompanying salad, and use canola or vegetable oil here.

For my experiment, I marinated a flank steak, chicken breasts and portobello mushrooms for two hours. After grilling, the flank steak was the clear winner. In spite of the relatively short marinating time, the flank steak was infused with deep and excitingly unexpected flavors.