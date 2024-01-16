TUESDAY’S WEATHER | Bundle up and stay inside. Bitter Arctic air is here

Several school districts have canceled classes or shifted to virtual learning, and some government offices have closed or delayed opening.

Rain is falling across the area this morning. Some snowflakes are even starting to fall in areas northwest of the city.

“It’s not going to mount to anything, certainly won’t be any accumulation, but (it’s) a sign of the colder air starting to settle in,” Monahan said.

The good news is that after a warm Monday, pavement temperatures are still warm enough to prevent too much ice from forming in most areas, he said. But it won’t stay that way all day. As cold air continues to filter in, some ice could form on elevated surfaces, such as bridges.

“Now, as ... the arctic air comes in, be ready for what’s going to be a bitterly cold afternoon,” Monahan said.

By mid-morning, temperatures will have fallen into the 20s, he said. By the afternoon, we will only have bounced back into the low to mid 30s. A wind chill advisory will go into effect around 5 p.m., warning that the wind chill could make it feel as low as -5 degrees in some areas.

It will stay cold again on Wednesday, with a projected high of 38 degrees and lows dipping into the 20s again. Thursday will warm back up into the low 50s, but another blast of cold air arrives on Friday.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on X, formerly Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.