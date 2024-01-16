Atlanta City Hall closed because of cold

Additional updates can be found on City of Atlanta and City of Atlanta Department sites and social media accounts.

From the Mayor’s Office of Emergency Preparedness and Department of Water Management:

“Fluctuating temperatures can wreak havoc on the City’s infrastructure. The change in weather can cause ground shifts, which puts pressure on water mains & sewer lines, and can lead to ruptures. To learn more, watch our PSA at http://bit.ly/PrepareforColdTemps.

“If you see running water on your street, please call NotifyATL311 at 404-546-0311. Also, watch the necessary precautions you can take during freezing temperatures to protect your pipes at http://bit.ly/WinterizeYourPipes. Insulating your pipes and disconnecting your water hose can help prevent your pipes from bursting and save you money from costly repairs. In-ground sprinkler systems should be drained, and above-ground pipes should be covered to prevent freezing.

“Stay off roads and streets if possible. Stay indoors and dress warmly. Allow faucets to drip when temperatures are expected to fall below freezing temperatures. Check in on your senior or more vulnerable neighbors. Bring pets into a warm place / indoors and out of severe cold.”