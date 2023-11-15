Cobb gives bus vouchers, funds to MUST Ministries for warming shelter

The Cobb County Board of Commissioners agreed Tuesday to set aside $108,000 and CobbLinc bus vouchers for MUST Ministries to help support those who need access to the nonprofit’s warming shelter.

MUST Ministries provides a warm shelter in Marietta for people to stay overnight when the temperature dips near freezing. But because the county only has one, it can be difficult for some people to get to the facility, county spokesman Ross Cavitt said.

“What about somebody down in Austell or out in Lost Mountain? How would they get out to this facility?” Cavitt said.