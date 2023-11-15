Cobb gives bus vouchers, funds to MUST Ministries for warming shelter

Credit: MUST Ministries

Credit: MUST Ministries

Cobb County
By
18 minutes ago

The Cobb County Board of Commissioners agreed Tuesday to set aside $108,000 and CobbLinc bus vouchers for MUST Ministries to help support those who need access to the nonprofit’s warming shelter.

MUST Ministries provides a warm shelter in Marietta for people to stay overnight when the temperature dips near freezing. But because the county only has one, it can be difficult for some people to get to the facility, county spokesman Ross Cavitt said.

“What about somebody down in Austell or out in Lost Mountain? How would they get out to this facility?” Cavitt said.

The bus vouchers will enable MUST Ministries to help more people, Cavitt said.

DeKalb and Gwinnett counties, along with some cities in metro Atlanta, own and operate their own warming shelters. Cavitt said the county looked into the cost of creating its own shelter but opted to partner with the nonprofit instead.

“MUST has a new facility. They’ve got room, the infrastructure, the procedures — everything from security to mental health to food,” Cavitt said.

The board approved the agreement on the consent agenda after Commissioner Keli Gambrill voiced her opposition to it.

About the Author

Follow Taylor Croft on twitter

Taylor Croft is a reporter on the local news team covering Cobb County government.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Georgia’s 2024 GOP primary: Trump and 10 others make the March ballot33m ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

‘Stinkin’ Rincon’? Neighbors push for answers on pungent chemical odor
18m ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Bulldogs rise to top spot in College Football Playoff rankings
9h ago

Roswell police responded to nearly 100 deer-related incidents in recent weeks
16h ago

Roswell police responded to nearly 100 deer-related incidents in recent weeks
16h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

RHONE: Sometimes, you’ve got to try new things to combat homelessness
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: City of Marietta

Veterans ceremonies planned throughout Cobb
Cobb opens renovated drop-off center
‘Broadway Revue’ is Nov. 12 at Mt. Zion Church
Featured

Credit: AP

Georgia authorities bring charges in 1988 case of girl whose body was hidden in concrete
Where is the morning Jolt from the AJC?
14h ago
Report: Georgia, Southeast among the most at-risk from climate change
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top