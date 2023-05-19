Southern travel: Land of 1,000 lakes

Stroll Mount Dora’s historic district and visit the boutiques, antique shops, art galleries and impressive Modernism Museum, which houses 1921 Mount Dora, an upscale restaurant featuring Florida cuisine and modern art décor.

There are dozens of other dining options throughout the downtown area, including seafood in a 1919 cracker-style bungalow at Pisces Rising, authentic Cuban specialties at Copacabana Cuban Café and plentiful coffee shops, bakeries and confectionaries, as well as creative watering holes.

Mount Dora’s grand dame accommodation option is Lakeside Inn. Opened in 1883 as The Alexander House, a popular retreat for fishermen, boaters and hunters, it is one of the oldest continuously operated hotels in Florida.

Lakeside Inn features a gracious lobby, 90 guest rooms and suites, the elegant Verandah for alfresco breakfast and dinner, and Tremain’s Tavern, a hotel bar and restaurant with a fishing-club ambiance and live entertainment on the weekends — all overlooking Lake Dora.

Relax in luxury

In nearby Tavares, adventure seekers can admire a bird’s-eye view of Lake County on an exhilarating seaplane tour with Jones Brothers Air and Seaplane Adventures.

South of Lake Dora and along the shores of Lake Harris lies Howey-in-the-Hills. Founded in the mid-1920s by real estate developer and politician William John Howey, this sleepy little town features architecture from the 1920s, including The Howey Mansion, a 7,200-square-foot, 20-room Mediterranean Revival home built by Howey as his primary residence in 1925.

Today, the mansion has been returned to its original glory and is available for tours, weddings and overnight accommodations in the main house, carriage house and gardener’s cottage.

For more modern accommodations, Mission Inn Resort & Club is set on 500-plus acres of lush, bucolic rolling hills and shimmering lakes, and features two championship golf courses, a luxury spa, four restaurants and lots of recreational activities throughout the property.

Bask in a forest

The northern end of Lake County is the Forest Gateway region, set in the heart of the 387,000-acre Ocala National Forest. Alexander Springs Recreation Area, located between Astor and Altoona, gushes more than 70 million gallons of 72-degree water per cubic second from underground springs, providing a playground of water activities in the crystal-clear mineral water. Here you can snorkel, scuba dive, canoe, kayak or simply float in the tranquil waters.

The area also offers hiking trails, nature watching in the floodplain forest of maples, sweetgum and cabbage palms, picnicking, camping and a sandy beach for fun in the sun.

For a history lesson in Lake County’s citrus production history and an opportunity to pick or purchase fruit and fruit-related products, visit Sunsational Farms, an agritourism attraction in Umatilla.

Savor the flavor of citrus

Southlake Region boasts a trio of lakes — Lake Minneola, Lake Minnehaha and Lake Louise — as well as the vibrant town of Clermont, a biking mecca and the center point of Florida’s Coast-to-Coast Trail, a 250-mile trail connecting the Gulf and Atlantic coasts once it is complete. The 25.5-mile South Lake Trail runs from Groveland to Oakland, with nine of those miles running along the hilltop vistas, lake views, waterfront parks and downtown area of Clermont.

Downtown Clermont boasts lakefront parks, walking trails and a vibrant dining and entertainment scene. Enjoy craft beer, artisanal tacos and more at Clermont Brewing Company; signature spirits, cocktails and small plates at The Roasted Spirit; and international food hall gastronomy at Montrose Street Market.

Just south of town is a reminder of the county’s heyday as a major citrus producer. In 1956, the 226-foot-tall Citrus Tower was constructed to give visitors a view of the area’s vast orange groves. Once one of Orlando’s most famous landmarks, the tower now sits amid suburban sprawl. But the elevator ride to the top offers 360-degree views across eight Florida counties, a coffee shop and a video of the tower’s history. Sunsets are stunning from the top and on clear nights, views of Disney’s fireworks are possible.

Further south is Showcase of Citrus, a 2,500-acre agritourism attraction growing more than 50 varieties of citrus. Attractions include U-pick citrus groves, monster truck adventures, gem mining, a petting zoo and a country store selling fresh oranges, jams, jellies, alcoholic beverages and frosty, orange-flavored treats in an old Florida cracker-style décor.

For a unique Florida experience far removed from the coast and theme parks, considering getting yourself a healthy dose of Vitamin C in Florida’s Lake County.

If you go

Lake County, Florida, is a six-hour drive south of Atlanta or a 1.5-hour flight from Atlanta to Orlando.

WHAT TO DO

Alexander Springs Recreation Area. Canoe, kayak, swim, camp and picnic in the Ocala National Forest. $12. 49525 County Road 445, Altoona. 352-669-3522, fs.usda.gov

Sunsational Citrus. Purchase fresh Florida citrus, sweet treats and gifts. 40541 Roger Giles Road, Umatilla. 866-354-7696, sunsationalfarms.com.

Old Mount Dora Carriage Company. Electric carriage tours of historic Mount Dora. $12-$100. Historic Downtown Mount Dora. 352-888-7744, mountdoracarriageco.com.

CatBoat Adventures. Guided catamaran tours of Lake Dora and the Dora Canal. $160-$199. 148 Charles Ave., Mount Dora. 352-325-1442, catboattour.com.

Modernism Museum. Permanent and visiting exhibitions of Modernist art and artists. $8. 145 E 4th Ave., Mount Dora. 352-385-0034, modernismmuseum.org.

Jones Brothers Air and Seaplane Adventures. Seaplane tours and excursions, kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding and canal cruises. $90-$900. 210 E Ruby St, Tavares. 352-508-1800, jonesairandsea.com.

The Howey Mansion. 1920s Mediterranean Revival style home available for tours. $27. 1001 Citrus Avenue, Howey-in-the-Hills. 407-906-4918, thehoweymansion.com.

Citrus Tower. Historic citrus county observation tower. $11. 141 S. Hwy. 27, Clermont. 352-394-4061, citrustower.com.

Showcase of Citrus. Citrus groves, monster trucks, gem mining and more. Free admission with varied pricing for activities. 15051 Frank Jarrell Road, Clermont. 352-394-4377, showcaseofcitrus.com.

WHERE TO STAY

Lakeside Inn. Historic hotel on the shores of Mount Dora. $199 and up. 100 N. Alexander St., Mount Dora. 352-383-4101, lakeside-inn.com.

Mission Inn Resort & Club. Gracious golf and spa resort. $199 and up. 10400 County Road 48, Howey-in-the-Hills. 352-324-3101, missioninnresort.com.

WHERE TO EAT

1921 Mount Dora. Florida cuisine with rotating art from the Modernism Museum. Entrees $21-$56. 142 E. 4th Ave., Mount Dora. 352-385-1921, 1921mountdora.com.

Pisces Rising. Seafood, steak and chops in a 1919 cracker-style bungalow. Entrees $22-$50. 239 W. 4th Ave., Mount Dora. 352-385-2669, piscesrisingdining.com.

Copacabana Cuban Café. Authentic Cuban cuisine. Entrees $13-$23. 320 Dora Drawdy Way, Mount Dora. 352-385-9000, copacabanamountdora.com.

Clermont Brewing Company. Elevated pub grub, music and games. Entrees $10-$18. 750 W. Desoto St., Clermont. 321-430-2337, clermontbrewingcompany.com.

TOURIST INFO

Discover Lake County. 315 W. Main St., Tavares. 352-742-3918, visitlakefl.com.