Kenya enacts visa-free entry for international travelers

For those dreaming of taking an African safari, it just got a little easier. The president of Kenya announced earlier this month that international visitors to his country will no longer need a visa to enter.

President William Ruto said Dec. 12 the government had developed a “digital platform to ensure all visitors would receive an electronic travel authorization in advance, instead of needing to apply for a visa,” Reuters reported.

In October, Ruto said Kenya would do away with the visa requirement by the end of the year.