Kenya enacts visa-free entry for international travelers

For those dreaming of taking an African safari, it just got a little easier. The president of Kenya announced earlier this month that international visitors to his country will no longer need a visa to enter.
President William Ruto said Dec. 12 the government had developed a “digital platform to ensure all visitors would receive an electronic travel authorization in advance, instead of needing to apply for a visa,” Reuters reported.
In October, Ruto said Kenya would do away with the visa requirement by the end of the year.
“It shall no longer be necessary for any person from any corner of the globe to carry the burden of applying for a visa to come to Kenya,” Ruto said, according to TravelPulse. “Kenya has a simple message to humanity: Welcome home.”
Travel and tourism is a major industry for the country, contributing $5.4 billion to Kenya’s gross domestic product in 2021. Visitors not only come for a wild animal safari tours, but also for the beaches along the Indian Ocean.
Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is also making a trip easier. The airline announced earlier this year it has expanded its partnership with Kenya Airways to include a nonstop flight from New York to Nairobi.
The deal also includes 31 additional single connect destinations across Africa and 57 across the United States and Canada.
