BreakingNews
Supreme Court restores Trump to ballot, rejecting state attempts to ban him over Capitol attack
Travel

Giant camera gunning to be North Georgia’s picture-perfect weekend getaway

The Lens Lodge is a unique Airbnb listing in the North Georgia town of Ellijay
Ellijay Airbnb: This giant camera offers a picture-perfect weekend getaway
Ellijay Airbnb: This giant camera offers a picture-perfect weekend getaway
Ellijay Airbnb: This giant camera offers a picture-perfect weekend getaway
Ellijay Airbnb: This giant camera offers a picture-perfect weekend getaway
Ellijay Airbnb: This giant camera offers a picture-perfect weekend getaway
Ellijay Airbnb: This giant camera offers a picture-perfect weekend getaway
Ellijay Airbnb: This giant camera offers a picture-perfect weekend getaway
Ellijay Airbnb: This giant camera offers a picture-perfect weekend getaway
1 / 8
The Lens Lodge is a unique Airbnb listing in the North Georgia town of Ellijay.
By
29 minutes ago

Back in 2022, Airbnb launched the $10,000,000 OMG! Fund. Marietta native Matthew FitzPatrick knew buying a property in Ellijay to compete in the contest would be a gamble.

After all, only the 100 most aspiring designers, architects and DIYers from around the world would be selected from among tens of thousands of entries to win up to $100,000 each for their “out-of-this-world” idea.

Sure enough, the gamble paid off.

ExploreHere’s why Tybee Island is March’s best beach town

Now the owner and host of The Lens Lodge — one of Airbnb’s most unique listings worldwide — FitzPatrick used his winnings to craft a cabin rental inspired by the quintessential camera.

Equipped with a bedroom right inside the lens and chic interior throughout, it’s gunning to be the picture-perfect way to get away from the city for a quiet weekend in the mountains.

“What makes The Lens Lodge the perfect weekend getaway is that while it is almost equidistant from both downtown Ellijay and downtown Blue Ridge and all the activities both places have to offer, it is still very secluded at the top of a mountain and is a full experience of its own,” FitzPatrick told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

It’s a one-bedroom, one-bathroom lodge. At the time of this writing, a stay at the earliest date available was priced at $229 a night.

While you’re there, FitzPatrick has devised Insta-worthy moments to take advantage of.

ExploreThere’s a Georgia aquarium 3 hours from Atlanta that costs just $9

“From sleeping and stargazing in the lens of the camera 15 feet off the ground, to taking Polaroid pictures with your group to remember your stay and documenting it in the ‘Guest Polaroid Scrapbook,’ to board games, a camera puzzle, magnetic wall scrabble, a smart TV with a large lounge sofa to cuddle up with your loved ones and watch a movie, to a hot tub on the deck with a trendy LED ‘Lens Lodge’ sign and a turf wall, to a fully stocked 5-star hotel quality modern house, it really is one of the most unique stays in the world that will keep you entertained for days,” he said.

Related

Georgia gems: 5 unmissable stops along the Blue Ridge Mountains

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Supreme Court restores Trump to ballot, rejecting state attempts to ban him21m ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

A lover of music, Rep. Hank Johnson’s newest mission is protecting hip-hop
4h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Many changes to Georgia election laws advanced by GOP lawmakers
6h ago

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin via TNS

PG A.M.: Progressives organize Georgia primary protest vote against Biden
4h ago

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin via TNS

PG A.M.: Progressives organize Georgia primary protest vote against Biden
4h ago

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft pays $6M for land to expand data center south of Atlanta
6h ago
The Latest

Belize is perfect for adventurists, beach bums and everyone in between
It’s not just Copenhagen’s castles that make it a fairy tale destination
Travel Guide: 3 babymoon destinations within driving distance of Atlanta
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Fans trekking to Zoo Atlanta for a glimpse of last pandas in the U.S.
Watch: Monica Pearson interviews the chefs behind an Atlanta Michelin-star restaurant
High school basketball championship schedule, updated brackets