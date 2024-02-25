Here’s why Tybee Island is March’s best beach town

St. Patrick’s Day parade

It’s also the Peach State’s best place to start your St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. To experience the beach town at its finest, you’ll want to stop by for the holiday. Tybee will host its annual parade March 9, a full week ahead of Savannah’s legendary St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. If you are looking to get the most out of the holiday this year, it all starts here.

“Tybee Island is hosting the first parade of St. Patrick’s season on Saturday, March 9, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.,” TybeeIsland.com reported. “Now in its 20th year, the annual Tybee Island Irish Heritage Celebration Parade is two hours of awesome jam-packed with music, marchers and so much more. The family-friendly float fest starts at Tybee City Hall and travels down Butler Avenue to Tybrisa Street. Wear your brightest green garb and get ready to party at the parade!”

Other things to do

If St. Patrick’s Day isn’t your thing, there are plenty of other reasons to stop by. According to Go South! Savannah, spring marks the beginning of Tybee Island’s vacation season. Consequently, it’s the best time for visitors to enjoy the beach before the town becomes increasingly more crowded during the summer. March is the beginning of farmers market season at the Tybee Island Lighthouse, as well as a lively month for visiting musical performers.

For a full breakdown of everything Tybee has to offer this March, check out visittybee.com.