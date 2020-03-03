There’s a Georgia aquarium 3 hours from Atlanta that costs just $9 to get in

The highlight of the Flint RiverQuarium is the Blue Hole Spring, a 175,000-gallon, 22-foot deep exhibit showcasing more than 120 kinds of fish, turtles, alligators and other creatures. Search the water for the three kinds of catfish — blue, flathead and channel — which range in size from 150 pounds (blue) to 5-10 pounds (channel).

Head over to the Spring Run Creek exhibit and you can see an albino alligator. Moonshine is protected at Flint RiverQuarium via a UV-filtering cover so he doesn’t get a sunburn. And because he is blind, he has a greater chance of survival in captivity.

Explore Georgia Aquarium exhibit features rare albino alligator

The RiverQuarium theater is showing “MicroPlanet” during March. The movie “takes viewers on an unforgettable journey from lake bottom battles for territory to lovelorn toads searching for a mate to lizards prowling the forest for a meal.”

The facility also hosts birthday parties, sleepovers and Tadpole Time for preschoolers.

If three hours seems like a long drive to go to an aquarium, then stick around and check out what all Albany has to offer. The Downtown Albany Street Festival is noon to 9 p.m. March 7. Or head to Riverfront Park and pay homage to Ray Charles at the statue and plaza dedicated to Albany's native son. And if you're there April 22, you might be able to find a ticket to see "Price is Right Live" at the Civic Center.

DETAILS Flint RiverQuarium 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 1 p.m.–5 p.m. Sunday; closed Monday 117 Pine Ave. Albany, GA 31701 Admission: $9 for ages 13-61; $8 for 62+; $6.50 for ages 4-12; $5.50 for college students with ID; no charge for children 3 and younger. There is a theater charge of $5 for ages 4 and older if you want to see “MicroPlanet.”