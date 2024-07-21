Discover the beaches of Nayarit, on Mexico’s Pacific coast

Nayarit, a small state along the Pacific coast, is one of Mexico’s newest beach destinations. With dozens of small towns dotting 200 miles of waterfront real estate, it’s easy to see why.

If you’ve explored all there is to see in Cancun and other popular Mexican destinations — or even if you haven’t — head west and sink your toes into the sands of the state’s other coastline, dubbed Riviera Nayarit.

Here are five beaches with all the sun and charm you’ll find on the Caribbean side of the country, but without the crowds.

Bucerías

Its name means “divers town,” but Bucerías is also known for its sailing, kayaking and jet skiing. The beach is known as one of the safest and cleanest in the area, according to the Nayarit Tourism Board. Visitors can be seen riding bicycles down the cobblestone streets of this town while they check out the colorful facades, open air market and main plaza.

“The friendliness of the people, the impressive local sunsets, and the traditional Mexican atmosphere make Bucerías an incredibly appealing destination,” the tourism board said.

La Cruz de Huanacaxtle

With 3 miles of shoreline to explore, this charming fishing village is a paradise for beach lovers. Snorkeling, diving and surfing are some of visitors’ favorite activities, but you can also go deep-sea fishing for tuna, marlin and dorado. La Cruz de Huanacaxtle is also home to Marina Riviera Nayarit, the largest marina on the Mexican Pacific coast. It boasts a yacht club, sky bar and seafood market.

“When visiting La Cruz, as the locals call it, you will have the opportunity to witness postcard-worthy scenes such as the arrival of fishermen on the pier in their Panga boats loaded with a variety of fish,” according to rivieranyarit.com.

Litibú

“Riviera” conjures images of luxury living, and Litibú lives up to the image. Not only does it have high end resorts, but you will also find a world class, 18-hole golf course designed by Greg Norman.

“As you walk the fine sands of Litibú beach … you will feel as if you have stepped foot on a desert island, an oasis surrounded by the grandeur of the sea and the warmth of Mother Nature, with silent trees lining the Pacific Coast shoreline,” rivieranayarit.com wrote.

Punta de Mita

If a Greg Norman golf course isn’t good enough for you, Punta de Mita has a couple courses designed by the Golden Bear himself, Jack Nicklaus.

“You couldn’t ask for more beautiful scenery for a golf course than Punta de Mita,” Nicklaus told rivieranayarit.com.

If golf isn’t your game, check out the more than 6 miles of virgin beach on a 1,500 acre peninsula at the northern end of Banderas Bay.

According to the town’s tourism board, “Punta de Mita has evolved into one of the most sophisticated places in the state of Nayarit, boasting a world-class lineup of luxury resorts and hotels.”

In addition, visitors can check out exclusive boutiques, gourmet restaurants, spas and vibrant nightlife, all while surrounded by virgin beaches and green hills.

Sayulita

Just up the coast from Litibú is Sayulita, known as Pueblo Mágico, or “Magical Town.” On any given day you can hear people speaking French, English or German as they shop, eat or wax their surfboards.

The town has a ‘60s vibe, rivieranayarit.com wrote, “focused on love and peace, gathering together in nature with a friendly and relaxed environment. Young people, adults, and children come together on these Sayulita beaches where the sounds of drums accompany a pleasant conversation among friends.”

Colorful Sayulita also boasts a culinary experience with options ranging from small eateries and cafes selling traditional dishes to elegant, beachfront restaurants dishing out world class cuisine.

Sand, sea, shopping and surfing are just a few reasons to switch coasts and check out the west side of Mexico. Nayarit has everything you need for a memorable vacation.