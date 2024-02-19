Georgia gems: 5 unmissable stops along the Blue Ridge Mountains

From an authentic, Bavarian-inspired mountain town to a historic railway journey, here are five noteworthy stops in North Georgia that capture the spirit of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Climb aboard the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway

Embark on a four-hour historic voyage and treat yourself to a blend of old-world charm and abundant scenery. Beginning in downtown Blue Ridge, this 26-mile trip will take you along the Appalachian foothills. Then, explore sister towns McCaysville, Georgia, and Copperhill, Tennessee, where you have the chance to go shopping, try out their dining options and tour their visitor center. After the layover, you will return right back where you began. Whether you’re a history enthusiast, a lover of nature or simply seeking a picturesque getaway, the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway guarantees a memorable journey. Spring rides resume March 2.

Pick apples and other fresh produce at Mercier Orchards

Embrace the rural life at Mercier Orchards and partake in the seasonal tradition of fresh produce picking. The orchards offer a hands-on experience for visitors to select their own fresh produce. Between May and October, guests have the opportunity to pick strawberries, blueberries, blackberries or apples. They also offer blossom tours in April. Seize the opportunity to engage in the age-old practice of harvesting directly from the source. The stop provides not only a chance to stock up on fresh, locally grown produce, but also serves as a festive outing for all who attend.