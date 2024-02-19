Georgia gems: 5 unmissable stops along the Blue Ridge Mountains

From an authentic, Bavarian-inspired mountain town to a historic railway journey, here are five noteworthy stops in North Georgia that capture the spirit of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Climb aboard the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway
Embark on a four-hour historic voyage and treat yourself to a blend of old-world charm and abundant scenery. Beginning in downtown Blue Ridge, this 26-mile trip will take you along the Appalachian foothills. Then, explore sister towns McCaysville, Georgia, and Copperhill, Tennessee, where you have the chance to go shopping, try out their dining options and tour their visitor center. After the layover, you will return right back where you began. Whether you’re a history enthusiast, a lover of nature or simply seeking a picturesque getaway, the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway guarantees a memorable journey. Spring rides resume March 2.
Pick apples and other fresh produce at Mercier Orchards
Embrace the rural life at Mercier Orchards and partake in the seasonal tradition of fresh produce picking. The orchards offer a hands-on experience for visitors to select their own fresh produce. Between May and October, guests have the opportunity to pick strawberries, blueberries, blackberries or apples. They also offer blossom tours in April. Seize the opportunity to engage in the age-old practice of harvesting directly from the source. The stop provides not only a chance to stock up on fresh, locally grown produce, but also serves as a festive outing for all who attend.
Try out German cuisine in Helen
Tourists visit the town of Helen seeking a taste of Bavarian culture and mountain charm. Helen offers visitors an experience reminiscent of a quaint alpine village. Explore its historic streets, indulge in authentic German cuisine and immerse yourself in the natural beauty of the surrounding landscape. Whether it is enjoying a leisurely stroll along the Chattahoochee River, shopping for souvenirs in the town’s eclectic shops, or savoring a stein of beer at one of the local breweries, a visit to Helen promises a memorable escape into a world of Bavarian-inspired hospitality and adventure.
Go zip-lining at Amicalola Falls State Park
Adventurers and nature enthusiasts converge on Amicalola Falls State Park, eager to explore Georgia’s tallest waterfall and its surrounding wilderness. The park, near Dawsonville, offers visitors an abundance of outdoor activities and scenic wonders. From hiking along trails to camping beneath the towering forest canopy to trout fishing, there is no shortage of opportunities for exploration and relaxation. Zip-lining, 3-D archery and other activities are available for those interested in more daring pursuits. Capture views of the cascading waterfalls, encounter diverse wildlife in their natural habitat or bask in the tranquil surroundings. A visit to Amicalola Falls State Park promises an escape into the heart of nature.
Hike or ride up to Brasstown Bald
Walk the trail or ride a shuttle bus up to Georgia’s highest peak. Brasstown Bald, above Hiawassee, offers visitors an opportunity to experience stunning views of the mountains and the Chattahoochee-Oconee Forest. At the top, enjoy panoramic views of four of the surrounding states and walk around the museum, featuring historical and cultural exhibits about the native Cherokee people. This scenic mountain adventure offers a memorable experience for all who seek outdoor exploration in Georgia’s wilderness, with or without a hiking workout.
About the Author