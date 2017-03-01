Go Georgia: Where to enjoy unique, delicious food in Georgia

RELATED LINKS

Abel Brown Southern Kitchen and Oyster Bar

Oyster lovers can be particular, but Abel Brown's Southern Kitchen and Oyster Bar knows how to please most of them. First, the provenience of the briny little bivalves is listed on the menu, so diners immediately know if they are getting an oyster from Chesapeake Bay, Cape Cod or another region. Second, the restaurant acknowledges that not every oyster lover wants to eat raw shellfish, so they are also served fried, broiled and as Oysters Rockefeller.

491 Highland Ave., Augusta, Ga., (706) 738-6491, abelbrownaugusta.com

Southern Soul Barbeque, St. Simons

Sometimes diners want to go to a place where eating with their fingers is not only acceptable, but expected. That means barbecue, and lots of it. Head to Southern Soul Barbeque on St. Simons Island for a meat and two sides.

The long list of meat options — including pulled pork, brisket, and half a slab — has been known to entice many a carnivore. Fortunately, there’s the Southern Soul Sampler, which offers up to three meats and one side.

2020 Demere Road, St. Simons Island, Ga., (912) 638-7685, southernsoulbbq.com