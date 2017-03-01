ajc logo
X

Go Georgia: Where to enjoy unique, delicious food in Georgia

Travel
By Tracey Teo
Updated 46 minutes ago

Jazz’d Tapas Bar, Savannah

At Jazz'd Tapas Bar in Savannah, an old Spanish culinary tradition is served with a modern American twist. This chic little spot is in the historic district, but it's the epitome of 21st-century elegance.

The beauty of tapas is the opportunity to sample the unfamiliar without being fully being committed to any one dish. Numerous small plates are meant to be shared, so the more friends, the more tantalizing little morsels for the table. Popular small-sized favorites include Cuban quesadillas, and crawfish mac and cheese. Never tried escargot? Try the Spanish appetizer of snails sautéed in garlic butter.

Live jazz and flavored martinis will keep your party going late into the night.

52 Barnard St., Savannah, Ga., (912) 236-7777, jazzdtapasbar.com

RELATED LINKS

Explore Go Georgia: Where to enjoy sports, outdoors, and adventure in Georgia

Go Georgia: Historical sites to visit in Georgia

Go Georgia: Places to enjoy music across Georgia

Go Georgia: Where to see and experience art in Georgia

Abel Brown Southern Kitchen and Oyster Bar

Oyster lovers can be particular, but Abel Brown's Southern Kitchen and Oyster Bar knows how to please most of them. First, the provenience of the briny little bivalves is listed on the menu, so diners immediately know if they are getting an oyster from Chesapeake Bay, Cape Cod or another region. Second, the restaurant acknowledges that not every oyster lover wants to eat raw shellfish, so they are also served fried, broiled and as Oysters Rockefeller.

491 Highland Ave., Augusta, Ga., (706) 738-6491, abelbrownaugusta.com

Southern Soul Barbeque, St. Simons

Sometimes diners want to go to a place where eating with their fingers is not only acceptable, but expected. That means barbecue, and lots of it. Head to Southern Soul Barbeque on St. Simons Island for a meat and two sides.

The long list of meat options — including pulled pork, brisket, and half a slab — has been known to entice many a carnivore. Fortunately, there’s the Southern Soul Sampler, which offers up to three meats and one side.

2020 Demere Road, St. Simons Island, Ga., (912) 638-7685, southernsoulbbq.com

About the Author

Tracey Teo
Editors' Picks

Credit: Jenn Finch

Week 6 Friday Night Roundups

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Week 6 wrap: Lowndes, North Cobb, Troup are big winners

Credit: Jill Stuckey

Carters attend Plains Peanut Festival in style with ‘46 RAG
7h ago

Credit: AP

Kyle Wright becomes Braves’ first 20-game winner since 2003 in win over Phillies
3h ago

Credit: AP

Kyle Wright becomes Braves’ first 20-game winner since 2003 in win over Phillies
3h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Breakdown: No. 1 Georgia 39, Kent State 22
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: BRENNAN WESLEY

Savor the flavors of the South on a walking food tour
47m ago
7 Southeastern restaurants worth traveling for
47m ago
Fall Travel: Take a culinary vacation and savor the flavors
47m ago
Featured

Credit: Jill Stuckey

Jimmy Carter joins parade for Plains Peanut Festival in stylish 1946 convertible
7h ago
Georgia senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders
Elton John bids farewell to ‘one of my hometowns’ at his last Atlanta show
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top