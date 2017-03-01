Go Georgia: Where to enjoy unique, delicious food in Georgia

Jazz’d Tapas Bar, Savannah
At Jazz'd Tapas Bar in Savannah, an old Spanish culinary tradition is served with a modern American twist. This chic little spot is in the historic district, but it's the epitome of 21st-century elegance.
The beauty of tapas is the opportunity to sample the unfamiliar without being fully being committed to any one dish. Numerous small plates are meant to be shared, so the more friends, the more tantalizing little morsels for the table. Popular small-sized favorites include Cuban quesadillas, and crawfish mac and cheese. Never tried escargot? Try the Spanish appetizer of snails sautéed in garlic butter.
Live jazz and flavored martinis will keep your party going late into the night.
52 Barnard St., Savannah, Ga., (912) 236-7777, jazzdtapasbar.com
Abel Brown Southern Kitchen and Oyster Bar
Oyster lovers can be particular, but Abel Brown's Southern Kitchen and Oyster Bar knows how to please most of them. First, the provenience of the briny little bivalves is listed on the menu, so diners immediately know if they are getting an oyster from Chesapeake Bay, Cape Cod or another region. Second, the restaurant acknowledges that not every oyster lover wants to eat raw shellfish, so they are also served fried, broiled and as Oysters Rockefeller.
491 Highland Ave., Augusta, Ga., (706) 738-6491, abelbrownaugusta.com
Southern Soul Barbeque, St. Simons
Sometimes diners want to go to a place where eating with their fingers is not only acceptable, but expected. That means barbecue, and lots of it. Head to Southern Soul Barbeque on St. Simons Island for a meat and two sides.
The long list of meat options — including pulled pork, brisket, and half a slab — has been known to entice many a carnivore. Fortunately, there’s the Southern Soul Sampler, which offers up to three meats and one side.
2020 Demere Road, St. Simons Island, Ga., (912) 638-7685, southernsoulbbq.com
