5 things that make Toccoa the perfect weekend getaway

Toccoa is filled with natural wonders and has a unique atmosphere. Beyond the waterfalls and hiking hotpots lies a city bursting with culture.

Just under two hours from Atlanta, the small town is perfectly nestled within Gerogia’s wine country, with vineyards to roam through while the mountain breeze fills the air. Exploring the nightlife and adventure scene is a must-do, as is taking a trail to its hidden gems.

Explore Six family friendly train trips in and around Georgia

“Toccoa offers more than 75 national and local stores, an award-winning downtown, and suburban shopping centers,” said the Explore Georgia website.

Here are five things to do in Toccoa to experience a getaway with plenty of cultural activities.

Toast of Toccoa

Every year the Toast of Toccoa comes to the historical downtown. The event showcases the best the city has to offer. Discover more than 50 booths of local artists displaying their work, live music, craft beer, regional wine, local food and more.

Taking place noon to 6 p.m., admission is free. However, you’ll need to buy tokens for craft beer and regional wine tastings.

Toccoa Raceway

The Toccoa Raceway is the oldest running dirt track in Georgia and has been a source of family fun entertainment for 69 years. Currently, it’s gearing up for race season with its first match set for March 14. During intermission, the track will open for a kid-friendly event.

Pricing information:

General admission: $15

Senior/ active Mmilitary: $12

Kids 10 and younger: free

Trackside tickets: $30

Pit tickets: $30

Races are every Saturday night, pricing varies for special events and will updated according to the Toccora Raceway website.

Explore 3 babymoon destinations within driving distance of Atlanta

Toccoa Falls

Toccoa Falls sits high at 186 feet and is the tallest freefalling waterfall east of the Mississippi. Found in the center of Toccoa Falls College, it is the centerpiece of the campus.

It costs $2 per adult to see the falls; all major credit cards are accepted. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 pm. Monday-Sunday.

Other waterfalls in Toccoa are the Panther Creek, Filmy Fern and Homestead.

Downtown

The charming railroad town remains one of three stops on the Southern crescent Amtrak line. Downtown is bustling with entertainment, shops, restaurants and history.

“The Stephens County Historical Society operates the Currahee Military Museum, an award-winning museum featuring authentic exhibits and pieces that focus on the men that trained at Camp Toccoa at Currahee, later recognized on HBO’s eponymous ‘Band of Brothers,’” according to the city of Toccoa website.

After a day of shopping, enjoy dinner and then catch a show at the Historic Ritz Theatre.

Currahee Vineyard and Winery

It’s only fitting to enjoy a winery when in wine country. The Currahee Vineyard and Winery has views of the water and mountains.

The winery first started out as a family farm, then landowner Marvin Dunson had a vision for something greater in 2008. “By 2009, planting had begun that would ultimately lead to award-winning wines,” wrote Currahee Vineyard’s website.

Tasting rooms are open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday with live music and 1–6 p.m. Sunday.

From shopping downtown to catching a late-night dirt race at the track, Toccoa has everything perfect for a solo vacation, girls weekend, or guys getaway.

If you’re planning a trip with the entire family, there’s plenty of bowling, movies, parks and museums for the kids to enjoy. Click here for more.