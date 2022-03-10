Workers did more soul searching in 2021 than in the previous year

The data show how the past two years have been a roller-coaster ride for people’s relationship with work.

The first half of 2020 reflected uncertainty in the job market, when the pandemic hit and some companies started layoffs. It was risky to look elsewhere, and people wanted psychological safety. “People were happy to have a job,” Black said. “The workplace is something predictable.”

In 2021, many employees decided that if their employers were calling them back to the office, they didn’t want to commute anymore, or they didn’t want to give up the flexibility of working from home, Black said. Those who enjoyed flexibility became used to it.

But this doesn’t mean people gave up on their jobs in 2021. It just means they were less positive about their employment situation when compared to the first wave of the pandemic. Employee engagement in 2021 was greater than in 2015 to 2019.

One area that employees were more positive about in 2021 was inclusiveness. Employees felt more included in what was going on (even if they weren’t necessarily happy about it).

People are more mindful, empathetic and trying harder to make sure voices are heard, Black said. There’s also a greater focus on diversity, equity and inclusion. “We’ve figured out how to work better together,” she said.

Still, although inclusiveness was up, employees said they felt slightly less clued-in than before. Black’s takeaway: Two-way communication still needs some work. “Just because you are included doesn’t mean you’re informed,” she said.

Caption Bob Helbig, Energage media partnerships director Credit: spe Credit: spe Caption Bob Helbig, Energage media partnerships director Credit: spe Credit: spe

Bob Helbig is media partnerships director at Energage, a Philadelphia-based employee survey firm. Energage is the survey partner for Top Workplaces.