Three qualities employees find most often at a great workplace

These aren’t the “9 to 5″ things Dolly Parton sang about. Today’s workplaces increasingly recognize the importance of creating environments that prioritize inclusivity, support, and teamwork.

Employees are quick to recognize these efforts, as well. As part of the Top Workplaces survey process, when we ask employees to list three words that describe their organization’s culture, terms centered on those themes are among the most frequently mentioned traits.

Inclusivity is a cornerstone of supporting the team. Employees at Top Workplace see the commitment to inclusivity and diversity. Employees repeatedly emphasize how their organizations go beyond mere rhetoric and actively foster an environment where everyone feels valued, respected and heard. From embracing a variety of perspectives to implementing inclusive hiring practices, these workplaces prioritize diversity at all levels.

Support is a cultural trait that encourages people to be the best versions of themselves. A sense of support, care and warmth is crucial for creating a workplace that feels like a safe place to bring out the best in people. Top Workplaces prioritize the well-being of their employees, offering robust support systems and resources for personal and professional development. Employees often mention feeling cared for by their colleagues and leadership alike, fostering a sense of camaraderie and shared purpose.

Teamwork creates a community in the workplace. The power of collaboration cannot be overstated in Top Workplaces. Employees consistently highlight the emphasis on teamwork and collaboration, where individuals are encouraged to contribute their unique skills to collective goals. These organizations actively encourage friendly interactions, promoting open communication and a sense of belonging. The notion of being part of a work “family” is a recurring theme, emphasizing the deep connections formed beyond professional duties. This spirit of collaboration enhances productivity and fosters a sense of shared achievement.

Employees’ descriptions of their Top Workplaces paint a vivid picture of organizational cultures that prioritize inclusivity, support and teamwork. As more companies strive to emulate these characteristics, the future of work promises to be a more inclusive, supportive and fulfilling landscape for employees across all types of work.

Lisa Black is director of data science at Energage, a Philadelphia-based employee survey firm. Energage is the survey partner for Top Workplaces.