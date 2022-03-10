Motivated, ambitious staff helps Crisp, Inc. grow

The importance of being nimble is something leaders at Crisp — which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year and now produces video — understand.

“It was really by chance that we got into the legal industry,” Repas said. “We had a legal client and realized this was an untapped market that needed a lot of help.”

Crisp has a full menu of services, including brand awareness and coaching law firm leaders to create a fantastic culture and deal with an ever-changing marketplace, she said.

This is the challenge in a country with 1.3 million attorneys competing to attract the same discriminating clients and high-value cases.

But Crisp founder and chief executive officer Michael Mogill said there’s a big payoff for the firm’s clients — a 300% return on their investment.

“We have that ability to help other people, and why wouldn’t we?” Repas asked.

Crisp’s clients include some high profile Atlanta firms, including personal injury attorney Alexander Shunnarah and family law’s Meriwether & Tharp LLC, she said.

Jobs at Crisp range from cinematographers and editors to human resources internal recruiting department, in addition to a brand marketing, client success, innovations and events marketing teams; and a coaching department, Repas said.

“They are killers. They want to do what’s best for Crisp, but they will also drive the business forward and do what’s best for the clients,” she said. “These are extremely motivated and ambitious people. They all just want to achieve and help each other out.”

Driving business forward does comes with perks.

Everyone receives five weeks of paid time off, and the entire operation shuts down between Christmas and New Year’s. The company has expanded from 4,000 to 50,000 square feet of office space that includes a sleeping room, two mother’s rooms, a fully equipped breakroom, and outdoor areas where employees can eat and work.

A career path is developed for every employee, and quarterly reviews ensure they are on track. There’s also a monthly book club, and regular lunch-and-learn sessions designed to help employees “reset, rebalance and come in every day refreshed,” Repas said.

Mogill, the company’s founder, is fond of saying, “What got you here won’t get you there,” she said, adding that’s a welcome reminder the company is not looking to stay the same.

“We understand the world is changing, the U.S. workforce is changing, and I think that we always try to stay 10 steps ahead of the game.”

Read more about Crisp, Inc. at www.crispvideo.com.

Caption Employee can use a booth for quiet conversations & other work at Crisp, Inc. in Atlanta. For the Top Workplace small company category. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION.

Caption A training room awaits clients at Crisp, Inc. in Atlanta. For the Top Workplace small company category. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION.

Caption Hannah Doksansky (left ) & Laura Hall chat in the break room at Crisp, Inc. in Atlanta. For the Top Workplace small company category. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION.

Why they came and why they stay

Hannah Doksansky, innovation manager: With a background and degree in journalism, Doksansky joined Crisp five years ago and is one of its veteran employees. “It has been such a wonderful opportunity and experience,” she said. When she interviewed at the company, she said she was looking “for a scrappy environment, and a leader who believes anything is possible.” Doksansky said she found that in Michael Mogill, company founder. “Michael is just one of those people who always finds a way, and he’s very consistent in that.” She said the company leadership also has been great about investing more money in the company and employee benefits. “I haven’t ever thought of leaving. I don’t know why anyone would.”

Caption Hannah Doksansky chats Laura Hall (not in picture) in the break room at Crisp, Inc. in Atlanta. For the Top Workplace small company category. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION.

Laura Hall, head of people: With a background in human resources, Hall joined Crisp’s HR department in September 2021. Her official title is “head of people.” “I am definitely a person who is attracted to companies that have very strong cultures and have their core values imbedded in everything they do. I really saw that when i was going through the interview process, and I continue to see that as I work here every day. I feel like the values really guide all the decisions we are making. And I have worked at places where core values were something written on the wall and talked about once a year.”

Caption Portrait of Laura Hall in the client space at Crisp, Inc. in Atlanta. For the Top Workplace small company category. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION.

THE FACTS ON CRISP INC.

What they do: Law firm growth company

Opened their doors: 2021

Rank: No. 1 top small workplace

Location: 1874 Defoor Ave. NW, Atlanta 30318