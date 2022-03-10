Hamburger icon
Special awards: top large workplaces

Top Workplaces 2022

Top Workplaces 2022

AJC Top Workplaces
35 minutes ago

Recipients were chosen based on standout scores for employee’s anonymous responses to specific survey statements.

Leadership: Wes Hunt, Homestar

Criteria: I have confidence in the leader of this company.

Comments: “It is my feeling that our leader is approachable, cares about each employee, and strives very hard to include everyone in Homestar’s rise to the top.”

ExploreCheck out all the Top Workplaces winners for 2022

Direction: Brasfield & Gorrie

Criteria: I believe this company is going in the right direction.

Comments: “Strong management focused on a clear plan for growth and development of our people.”

Communication: Panda Restaurant Group

Criteria: I feel well-informed about important decisions at this company.

Comments: “It has a successful system for people to make more money and create a better life.”

Training: Arrow Exterminators Inc.

Criteria: I get the formal training I want for my career.

Comments: “Technical training on real world pest issues. I have nearly 25 years in the industry and still learn things in almost every training meeting.”

