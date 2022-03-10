Special awards: top large workplaces

Recipients were chosen based on standout scores for employee’s anonymous responses to specific survey statements.
Leadership: Wes Hunt, Homestar
Criteria: I have confidence in the leader of this company.
Comments: “It is my feeling that our leader is approachable, cares about each employee, and strives very hard to include everyone in Homestar’s rise to the top.”
Direction: Brasfield & Gorrie
Criteria: I believe this company is going in the right direction.
Comments: “Strong management focused on a clear plan for growth and development of our people.”
Communication: Panda Restaurant Group
Criteria: I feel well-informed about important decisions at this company.
Comments: “It has a successful system for people to make more money and create a better life.”
Training: Arrow Exterminators Inc.
Criteria: I get the formal training I want for my career.
Comments: “Technical training on real world pest issues. I have nearly 25 years in the industry and still learn things in almost every training meeting.”